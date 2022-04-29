Swami Mrigendra Maharaj who reverted eight members of two Muslim families to Hinduism in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh on April 26, said on Friday that the poor people of the Hindu community are under threat as they are forced to convert to Islam for money, property and ‘good social life’. He said that the Hindus who accept Islam for money feel betrayed when they realize that they have been cheated and then they return to Hinduism.

In an exclusive interview with Dainik Bhaskar, Swami Mrigendra Maharaj of the Yashveer Ashram stated that conversion from Hindu to Islam religion inevitably pushes the new converts towards anti-India activities and that two communities will stop fighting if all the people come back to the Hindu fold. “Some elements influence the poor Hindu people and promise them monetary assistance if converted to Islam. They accept Islam and then they are never helped”, he added on April 29.

He said that in the recent case, eight members of the Hindu family had converted to Islam 11 years ago out of need and greed. “They were promised a house and good social life for their children post marriage. But none of it happened and the family felt betrayed. Their monetary condition was also worsening. So they decided to return to Hinduism”, Maharaj said adding that he has brought more than 150 people back to Hinduism in the last 10 months.

When asked about the procedure of re-conversion to Hinduism, the Maharaj said that the process involves chanting holy mantras for around one and a half hours, and then the members who wish to embrace the Sanatan faith are given holy Gangajal and Janeu. According to the reports, Mahant Swami Yashveer Maharaj and Swami Mrigendra Maharaj of the Yashveer Ashram Parishaf in Muzzafarnagar, Uttar Pradesh have been making people aware of the Hindu religion since its inception in the year 2001.

Earlier on July 19 last year, the Ashram had launched a special campaign to bring people back to the Hindu faith. 22 Mulsim persons were brought back to Hinduism by chanting holy mantras and Achaman of Gangajal that day. Reportedly, more than 150 people since July 2021 have been brought back to the Hindu faith at the Ashram.

The Parishad houses a community of around 25000 people in seven cities including Meerut, Shamli, Muzzafarnagar, Bijnour, and Muradabad. These people help all those who express their willingness to embrace the Sanatan faith and return to Hinduism. “We at the Ashram don’t force people to convert to Hinduism. I don’t support forceful conversion. People themselves come to the Ashram and we just help them”, Swami added.

Reports mention that in the recent case also, the two families had voluntarily come to the Ashram to revert to Hinduism. All of them became Hindu amidst the chants of holy mantras by doing Achamana of the holy Gangajal. They also were given new names. Accordingly, Shahista is now Radha, Rashida has become Geeta, Harun got a new name Arun, and Barkha is now Varsha. Similarly, Akbar is now Krush, Ikra became Sheetal, Ehsan got the name Sachin, and Gullu will now be known as Hritik.