Friday, April 29, 2022
HomeNews Reports'We have brought 150 ex-Muslims back to Hindu faith in 10 months': Mrigendra Maharaj...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

‘We have brought 150 ex-Muslims back to Hindu faith in 10 months’: Mrigendra Maharaj of Yashveer Ashram who recently organised ‘Ghar Wapsi’ of 2 families

The Parishad houses a community of around 25000 people in seven cities including Meerut, Shamli, Muzzafarnagar, Bijnour, and Muradabad. These people help all those who express their willingness to embrace the Sanatan faith and return to Hinduism.

OpIndia Staff
Yashveer Ashram brings 8 Muslims back to Hinduism
Image source- Dainik Bhaskar
114

Swami Mrigendra Maharaj who reverted eight members of two Muslim families to Hinduism in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh on April 26, said on Friday that the poor people of the Hindu community are under threat as they are forced to convert to Islam for money, property and ‘good social life’. He said that the Hindus who accept Islam for money feel betrayed when they realize that they have been cheated and then they return to Hinduism.

In an exclusive interview with Dainik Bhaskar, Swami Mrigendra Maharaj of the Yashveer Ashram stated that conversion from Hindu to Islam religion inevitably pushes the new converts towards anti-India activities and that two communities will stop fighting if all the people come back to the Hindu fold. “Some elements influence the poor Hindu people and promise them monetary assistance if converted to Islam. They accept Islam and then they are never helped”, he added on April 29.

He said that in the recent case, eight members of the Hindu family had converted to Islam 11 years ago out of need and greed. “They were promised a house and good social life for their children post marriage. But none of it happened and the family felt betrayed. Their monetary condition was also worsening. So they decided to return to Hinduism”, Maharaj said adding that he has brought more than 150 people back to Hinduism in the last 10 months.

When asked about the procedure of re-conversion to Hinduism, the Maharaj said that the process involves chanting holy mantras for around one and a half hours, and then the members who wish to embrace the Sanatan faith are given holy Gangajal and Janeu. According to the reports, Mahant Swami Yashveer Maharaj and Swami Mrigendra Maharaj of the Yashveer Ashram Parishaf in Muzzafarnagar, Uttar Pradesh have been making people aware of the Hindu religion since its inception in the year 2001.

Earlier on July 19 last year, the Ashram had launched a special campaign to bring people back to the Hindu faith. 22 Mulsim persons were brought back to Hinduism by chanting holy mantras and Achaman of Gangajal that day. Reportedly, more than 150 people since July 2021 have been brought back to the Hindu faith at the Ashram.

The Parishad houses a community of around 25000 people in seven cities including Meerut, Shamli, Muzzafarnagar, Bijnour, and Muradabad. These people help all those who express their willingness to embrace the Sanatan faith and return to Hinduism. “We at the Ashram don’t force people to convert to Hinduism. I don’t support forceful conversion. People themselves come to the Ashram and we just help them”, Swami added.

Reports mention that in the recent case also, the two families had voluntarily come to the Ashram to revert to Hinduism. All of them became Hindu amidst the chants of holy mantras by doing Achamana of the holy Gangajal. They also were given new names. Accordingly, Shahista is now Radha, Rashida has become Geeta, Harun got a new name Arun, and Barkha is now Varsha. Similarly, Akbar is now Krush, Ikra became Sheetal, Ehsan got the name Sachin, and Gullu will now be known as Hritik.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsGhar wapsi Yashveer Ashram, swami Mrigendra Maharaj, Muslim to Hindu conversion
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Imran Khan in trouble over corruption allegations: From a multi-crore university for 37 students to his wife’s close friend’s illicit wealth after he became...

OpIndia Staff -

Shah Faesal reinstated in IAS: Here is a lowdown on how he went from being an anti-India politician to a nationalist bureaucrat

OpIndia Staff -

‘We have brought 150 ex-Muslims back to Hindu faith in 10 months’: Mrigendra Maharaj of Yashveer Ashram who recently organised ‘Ghar Wapsi’ of 2...

OpIndia Staff -

Telangana CM KCR, son KTR claim VAT on fuel prices has not been increased since they came to power. They lied: Know the truth

S. Sudhir Kumar -

Aaditya Thackeray pulls a Rahul Gandhi, hails the dangerous politician-builder nexus of Maharashtra in recent faux pass: What he said

OpIndia Staff -

Second time in a row, Twitter miscalculates its daily users, overcounting by 1.9 million users: Reports

OpIndia Staff -

Jahangirpuri violence: Police arrest the main accused Farid, alias ‘Neetu’, from Bengal, was hiding at relative’s house

OpIndia Staff -

UP: Another Grooming Jihad case in Bareilly, minor girl raped, blackmailed over obscene video by Kasim who claimed to be ‘Rahul’

OpIndia Staff -

New York State Assembly bills remove references calling Hindu religious symbol Swastika ‘anti-semitic’ and ‘fascist’: Here is what we know so far

OpIndia Staff -

PFI members created a hitlist, more than 100 BJP and RSS activists were shortlisted: How the list was found during RSS activist’s murder investigation

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
588,648FollowersFollow
26,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com