On Saturday, the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) issued a notification disallowing employment opportunities to Indian students who have acquired their degree certificates from universities in Pakistan. The regulatory boards advised the students not to travel to Pakistan for pursuing their higher education.

“Any Indian national or Overseas Citizen of India who intends to take admission to any degree college of Pakistan shall not be eligible for seeking employment in India on the basis of such educational qualifications acquired in Pakistan”, the notification by UGC, AICTE read on April 23.

However, according to the official letter, migrants and their children who have acquired higher education degrees in Pakistan and have been awarded citizenship by India would be eligible for seeking employment in India after obtaining security clearance from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

According to the reports, the UGC and AICTE have issued notifications within a month of the warning issued by AICTE to Indian students against studying in China. Anil Sahasrabudhe, chairperson of AICTE had said that students and parents should not waste their money on pursuing education that won’t have parity in India.

Also, M Jagadesh Kumar, chairperson of UGC said that such notifications are issued in the interest of Indian students, He cited the recent example of Indian students studying in Ukraine who suffered due to the Russia Ukraine war and advised the students to prefer studying in India over other countries.