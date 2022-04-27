As part of the drive to remove illegal encroachments from Railway land, the Indian Railways has issued notices to several religious structures built on the land owned by the Agra Cantonment railway board. On Wednesday, the Agra office of the North Central Railway zone issued a notice to remove an illegal Mazar of Bhure Shah Baba from the Railways land.

In the notice issued to one Sajjada Nashim, the Railways has written that the Mazar of Bhure Shah Baba has been constructed on the land owned by the Agra Cantonment railway board and 182.57 square meters of the land has been illegally occupied”, the notice dated April 25 read. It added that any document that would defend the construction of Mazar shall be presented before the Board by May 13. The notice instructed Nashim to prove ownership of the land and summoned for a hearing on 13th May. It further added that if the Mazar caretaker is not available on that date, the officials and the court will issue orders after hearing only one side.

Official letter by the North Central Railways

In this regard, another notice was issued to a mosque build illegally on Agra Cantonment railway board land in December last year. That notice was issued to the imaamof Noori Mosque, saying that it has been built on Railway land, and it needs to be removed. The notice asked the Imam of the Noori Masjid to shift the Mosque to some other place and free the government land. The notice added that several temples, mosques and mazars have come up illegally on the Railways land, and all olf them are being removed.

The North Central Railway office of the Agra Cantonment had given 8 days to the Masjid for removal of the Mazar. “If the Mazar is not removed within 8 days, strict legal action will be taken against the Masjid”, the notice stated.