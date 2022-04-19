Just yesterday, Yunus Imam, alias Sonu Chikna’s mother, claimed that her son was a 5-time namazi and fired shots out of anger during the Jahangirpuri riots. However, his family has now claimed while speaking to Times Now that he fired shots to save the mosque. They have alleged that the Hindus had pistols and other weapons, but the media targeted only Muslims.

Family members of Yunus said, “They are not showing the weapons the other side had. They [Hindus] were coming towards us with weapons. They fired shots first. No one is showing that. Everyone is showing what Sonu did. Everyone is taking Sonu’s name. They are not blaming the other side. Only Muslims are being blamed.”

“Sonu fired, did nothing wrong…He was protecting the masjid…he fired for his rights”, Sonu Sheikh’s family backs the ‘shooter’



Listen to this shocking defence by the accused’s family.@priyanktripathi shares details with @anchoramitaw & @RichaSharmaB#DelhiRiotPlot pic.twitter.com/lRkCHxSso5 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) April 19, 2022

His sister has alleged that the media is exaggerating the matter. She said, “You come here to talk to us but present something else. Sonu fired shots to save the Masjid.” When asked why Yunus fired shots, she said, “Think about it. If someone comes to your temple, will you let him go? You will draw the weapons and fire shots.”

Yunus Imam has been sent to 4 days of police custody following the clash by the Rohini court.

Yunus Imam’s mother had claimed his son was innocent as no one got injured

On Monday, his mother said in a statement that Salim (Yunus Imam’s brother) was arrested for no reason and he was innocent. She identified Yunus (Sonu) in the video that had gone viral, where he was seen firing the shots. She said, “My son has a chicken shop. He was about to break his Ramzan fast when tensions between Hindus and Muslims erupted, and he went out. He does not own a gun. He snatched the gun from someone and fired shots as he was angry. No one was injured. They were threatening us. My son just wanted to scare them off. Someone with a personal grudge shot the video and made it viral.” The Police later arrested Yunus.

Yunus Imam’s video went viral

On April 17, a video of Sonu Chikna alias Sonu alias Yunus Imam surfaced on social media platforms where he could be seen firing shots during Jahangirpuri Riots in Delhi. Several other people, including kids, can be seen pelting stones in the video. The violence happened in the Jahangirpuri area during a Hanuman Jayanti Shobha Yatra, which was attacked as it passed a Masjid in the region’s C Block. Gunshots were also fired in the incident, injuring a Delhi Police Sub Inspector, Medha Lal Meena.