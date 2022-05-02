No meat ban in Bengaluru during Eid, clarifies BBMP

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has dismissed rumours about a ‘meat ban’ on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, reported Deccan Herald.

The rumour stems from the fact that the Islamic festival of Eid will be celebrated on the same day as that Basava Jayanti. The latter is an auspicious Hindu festival, primarily observed by the Lingayat community to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Basavanna.

While speaking about the matter, a senior BBMP told the newspaper that the claims of a ‘meat ban’ on Tuesday (May 3, 2022) were baseless. The official also emphasised that the Urban Development Board did not mark Basava Jayanti as a festival for restricting the sale of meat.

As per a news report in The Hindustan Times, the moratorium on selling meat applied to Martyrs’ Day, Mahashivratri, Sri Rama Navami, Mahaveer Jayanti, Buddha Purnima, Krishna Janmasthami, Ganesh Chaturthi, Gandhi Jayanti and Sadhu Vaswani Jayanti.

The BBMP had earlier banned the sale of meat during Sri Ram Navami celebrations on April 10 this year, in accordance with an order by BBMP chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta dated April 3, 2022.

Meat ban during Navaratri sparked outrage

Earlier on April 4 this year, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation announced that all meat shops located within the vicinity of a temple would remain closed between April 2-April 11, in light of Navaratri celebrations.

The decision was taken keeping in view the sentiments of the public during Navratri when a strict vegetarian diet is followed by the devotees during the nine days of the festival. South Delhi Mayor, Mukkesh Suryaan, had noted that many often restrict the use of onion and garlic in their diets during Navaratri.

Along with Delhi’s SDMC, many parts of North India have prohibited the sale of meat during the nine days of Navaratri. This had outraged a lot of people on social media.