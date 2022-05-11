The controversial ‘Prophet’ Bajinder Singh of Punjab has a ‘meeting’ scheduled for Mumbai on May 12 at MMRDA Ground. The so-called Prophet’s media team has been posting messages on social media platforms urging people to attend the meeting in large numbers.

In a video message, Singh claimed the ‘Holy Spirit’ talked to him and said, “The Holy Spirit has told me those who will come to this meeting their shackles will break off. If you are in any financial trouble, bad health or any other problem, all the shackles will break off.” In Christianity, Holy Spirit refers to the third person of the Trinity or God’s continuous presence on earth.

So far, three actors have voiced in support of ‘Prophet’ Bajinder and urged people to attend his meeting. The famous comedian-turned-preacher Jhonny Lever said in a video message, “You must have heard about Prophet Bajinder Singh. He is a beloved prophet of God. A lot of people have healed because of him. A lot of miracles have been happening. You must have seen the videos of miracles. It is a blessing for us that he is coming to Mumbai.” He then urged everyone to attend the meeting with family and friends to receive ‘blessings’.

Actress Rakhi Sawant, who has openly praised Jesus on several occasions, also rooted for Singh. She said, “It is essential to learn about Jesus. I urge you to leave everything and listen to Bajinder Singh. It is said if you haven’t listened to the pastor, you have done nothing in life. God is great. He saved you from Corona. Won’t you go in prayers? If you have any problem, health or wealth-related, it will be solved with his blessing.” Interestingly, in the video, they used the infamous pyre photographs during the Covid period that were used to defame India.

Naagin series fame Sonia Singh also spoke in favour of Singh. She said, “Prophet Ji is one of the greatest Prophets of India. He does a lot of Prophecies. A lot of miracles and healings take place in his meetings. I have seen them myself. I went to Punjab myself to experience the miracles.” She further claimed a lot of miracles have happened in her life as well. She urged people to attend his Mumbai meeting in large numbers.

Controversies revolving around Prophet Bajinder Singh

Prophet Bajinder Singh is a controversial pastor from Punjab who has made to headlines several times for his alleged ‘changai meetings’ where he claim to do miracles and healings. Singh was born into a Jat family in Haryana’s Yamunanagar. He was arrested and sent to jail for a murder case where he came in contact with a pastor and got inclined towards Christianity.

“He used to read Bible daily and got converted,” revealed police officials privy to the investigations. Kickstarting his business in 2012, Bajinder Singh started holding Sunday prayer meetings for ‘healing’ and gradually became popular.

In 2018, he was arrested by Police in an alleged rape case in Zirakpur, Punjab. Singh was picked up by the police at the Delhi airport when the self-styled Christian Godman was about to board a flight to London. The victim had alleged that Singh lured her in 2017 on the pretext of taking her abroad.

He then sexually assaulted her at his house in Chandigarh and made a video of the same, which he then used to threaten her. Reports suggest that the victim had paid the accused pastor a sum of three lakh for promising her to be taken abroad.

Singh was accused of looting people in the name of healing. In April last year, he was accused of looting Rs 80,000 from a family claiming to get their dead daughter back to life. Shubham Pandit, in his complaint against Singh, revealed that his sister Nandini had been suffering from cancer for several years. They lost their father at a young age and were going through a financial crisis.

When the doctors had given up on Nandini, Pandit came across one Suvarna Khede who worked for the pastor. The family was then called to Chandigarh to meet the pastor. It was alleged that the entire nexus of Singh then began extorting money from the family and even got them converted.

“My sister did not come back to life, we were looted and even converted,” said a dejected Shubham Pandit after being defrauded by the Christian Prophet.

In August last year, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) wrote a letter to Mandip Singh Brar, Deputy Commissioner of Chandigarh, seeking action against Singh for using a minor boy for forceful religious conversion activity. The action by the Commission was initiated after a video featuring a child had gone viral on social media.

The NCPCR, in its letter, noted that such videos promoted superstition and used children for such purposes, thus violating the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015. Taking the matter seriously, NCPCR directed the Deputy Commissioner to inquire into the matter.

In November last year, he made it to headlines after former CM of Punjab Charanjit Singh Channi and actor Sonu Sood were scheduled to attend his meeting in Moga. Vishwa Hindu Parishad called for a protest against him, after which CM Channi decided to stay away from the event. The Hindu organisation Tweeted how due to opposition from the Hindu-Sikh community against pastor Bajinder Singh’s healing meeting held in Moga, Punjab, the arrival of the Chief Minister and other guests, as well as the conversion of hundreds of people, was prevented yesterday. “Illegal conversion will never be tolerated anywhere”, Tweeted VHP.