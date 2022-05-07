After Rahul Gandhi said that Congress will not an alliance with TRS in Telangana, Telangana Rashtra Samiti’s working president KT Rama Rao ridiculed Rahul Gandhi’s remarks and gave him a befitting reply. KT Rama Rao said that no political party in India wants to ally with Congress now, listing the scams done during Congress regime.

He said on Saturday 7th May 2022, “Congress is actually ‘Scamgress’. It has been involved in scams starting from the skies and ending deeper as ‘Paataal’. Augusta Westland, a helicopter flying in the sky, in which they did a scam. Spectrum waves in the air, there was also a scam by Congress. This is a hapless party caught up in the scams of coals which are found underground.” KT Rama Rao has made this statement while addressing farmers and his party workers in Warangal.

KT Rama Rao further said, “Congress has a list of scams from A to Z. A for Adarsh Scam (in Maharashtra, 2010), B for Bofors Scam (when Rajiv Gandhi was the Prime Minister in 1987), C for Commonwealth Scam (in 2010) and so on.”

Rahul Gandhi is on his Telangana tour where while addressing his party workers he threw heavy criticism on the Telangana Rashtra Samiti which is the ruling party in Telangana state. Rahul Gandhi shared the stage with the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee head Revanth Reddy. Taking a jibe at this, KT Rama Rao said, “They are speaking of making a prosperous country while sitting beside the Pradesh Congress Committee person who is accused of the note-for-vote case. They buy MLAs at a rate of rupees 50 lakhs each. Rahul Gandhi should be aware of what he is talking about, and where and in front of whom, he is talking. When Dr. Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister, who had the remote control? Rahul Gandhi’s mother had the remote control. The UPA chairperson had more powers than the Prime Minister. The AICC is not the All India Congress Committee; it is rather the All India Crisis Committee. It is the same Rahul Gandhi who had dared to discard an ordinance in a press conference.”

Rahul Gandhi had denied any possibility of going into an alliance with the Telangana Rashtra Samiti. Slamming the remarks of Rahul Gandhi, KT Rama Rao said, “Today, which party in the country is interested to be in alliance with Congress. There is none. Congress says that it is a pro-farmer party. If it is really one, then why did they lose in Punjab? TRS has performed better for farmers in the state. So much so that the parliament has been a witness to the report by the National Crime Records Bureau which says that Telangana is one of the states having the least percentage of farmer suicides. What Rahul Gandhi is promising now, we have already delivered better than his promises. Congress did not give us a separate state. We have fought and earned it. Congress is an incapable party. They cannot deliver what we have already had.”

Earlier Rahul Gandhi had criticized TRS while speaking in Hyderabad. He said, “Telangana is ruled not by a CM, but by a Raja who doesn’t listen to the voice of the people. When Congress forms government, we guarantee farmers: – ₹15,000 per acre direct transfer – ₹2 lakh loan waiver – Fair and accurate MSP.”

Rahul Gandhi also tweeted, “KCR has single-handedly destroyed the dream the people of Telangana and Sonia Ji had when statehood was granted. I welcome the youth, who believe in the ideology of the Congress, to join us in our mission to defeat TRS and build a glorious Telangana.”