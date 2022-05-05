Senior Journalist Alok Verma of Hindi news outlet Amar Ujala was brutally attacked by unknown assailants in Punjab’s Zirakpur on Tuesday night.

As per Amar Ujala’s report, two bike-borne assailants attacked Alok Verma when he was returning home after his duty hours. The accused attacked Alok Verma with a baseball bat and an iron rod on his head and fled with his wallet and mobile phone.

The journalist has received serious injuries on his head. The doctors had to put 27 stitches on his head, as per reports.

Press freedom in AAP ruled Punjab.



Condition of AmarUjala journalist Alok Verma. pic.twitter.com/Q342UiN1YO — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) May 5, 2022

The injured Alok Verma fell to the ground. However, the attackers continued thrashing the journalist. Alok Verma kept shouting for help, but no one reached out to save him. Later, Alok Verma, covered in blood, somehow reached his house. He was later admitted to the hospital.

GMCH Medical Superintendent Dr Sudhir Garg said that Alok Verma was brought to the emergency at 3.45 am. He had suffered a serious wound on his head, leading to a lot of bleeding. He was discharged from the hospital at 2.30 pm as there were no internal injuries.

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh Press Club condemned the attacks on the senior journalist and urged the Punjab police to register a criminal case against the attackers and immediately arrest the accused. The Chandigarh Press Club also urged the state government and police to ensure the safety of journalists.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has condemned the attacks on the Amar Ujala journalist and attacked the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for failing to prevent such attacks. He said anarchy is let loose on the streets of Punjab.

“Murderous attack on @AmarUjalaNews journalist Alok Verma in Zirakpur is condemnable. Wishing him a speedy recovery. The @AAPPunjab govt has completely abdicated its authority and has proved to be a miserable failure. Anarchy is let loose on the streets of Punjab!” Captain Amarinder Singh tweeted.