The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has opposed the mushrooming of large-scale Mazars in Noida adjoining the national capital Delhi. The VHP has warned the local administration that if illegal Mazars growing in the city like mushrooms are not removed, a major state-wide agitation will be launched.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s Meerut chief Dr. Raj Kamal Gupta said that these illegal Mazars are popping up all over the city, and the district administration should take action against them without any delay.

Dr. Gupta further said that they suspect that the people constructing these illegal Mazars are protected by the police. He said, “VHP and Bajrang Dal activists went to give a memorandum regarding these Mazars to the Noida Authority and the District Magistrate of Noida. While returning, they were attacked by some people outside the sector-39 police station. Those people in plain clothes were later described by the police as their employees. Even after this, there was a vicious attempt to implicate our workers in a false case.”

He further said, “We demand that the policeman who made a public threat to kill our activist in front of the police station by pointing a revolver at his chest should be arrested without delay and strict action should be taken against those who have booked false cases against the activists. All cases against VHP activists should also be withdrawn.” He also said that if there is any laxity in the matter, the activists of VHP and Bajrang Dal will be forced to go on a state-wide agitation along with the entire Hindu society.

It is notable that on Thursday, there was a ruckus after a scuffle broke out between the police and Bajrang Dal activists. The case took place at around 3.30 PM outside Noida’s Sector-39 police station. According to a report by Dainik Jagran, Bajrang dal workers first misbehaved with a policeman at the police station. After this, a heavy police force reached the spot and the higher officials intervened in the case. Some activists were detained in the case but were later released.