Sunday, June 5, 2022
HomeWorldNo issue in sending Afghan soldiers to India for training, says son of Taliban...
Editor's picksNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

No issue in sending Afghan soldiers to India for training, says son of Taliban founder Mullah Omar

The statement comes just after the Indian delegation met the Taliban leadership in Kabul.

Dibakar Dutta
No issue in sending Afghan soldiers for training in India: Reports
MEA joint secretary J.P.Singh, and Taliban's Foreign minister Amir Khan Mottaki, image via Twitter/ @QaharBalkhi
8

Hours after an official delegation of India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) met Taliban leader Amir Khan Mottaki, the interim government of Afghanistan has expressed interest in sending Afghan soldiers for training in India.

In an exclusive interview with CNN News18, the Defence Minister of the Afghan Taliban Mullah Yaqoob was asked whether he will be willing to send Afghan soldiers for training in India. Yaqoob is the son of former Taliban supreme leader Mullah Omar.

“Yes, we don’t see any issue with it. Afghan-India relations get strengthened and set the ground for this. There will be no issues with it,” he had remarked. The Afghan Defence Minister was also asked whether he will be open to integrating Afghan officers who are currently residing in India and trained by the Indian Military Academy.

“We have taken many steps in this regard and have called upon, invited and requested all those Afghans who went to foreign countries. Many of them returned and are working here with their duties,” Yaqoob said.

He further claimed, “Those men who remained here, we are aware of this and call upon them to return. It is Afghan tradition not to desert anyone and we are pledged to this.”

It must be mentioned that India had trained thousands of Afghani security personnel in counter-terrorism, jungle warfare, signals, intelligence gathering, information technology besides other tailored capsule courses.

On average 700 to 800 Aghan soldiers used to receive training at various military establishments in India including OTA, IMA and National Defence Academy at Khadakwasla (Pune), Vairengte (Mizoram) among others.

Taliban takes over Afghanistan

On August 15, 2021, the Taliban entered Kabul and overthrew the USA-backed government. The Afghan forces surrendered without showing any resistance. Leaders such as Ashraf Ghani fled the conflict-torn country.

On September 7 last year, the Taliban announced the names of cabinet members of the interim government, which would rule the ‘Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’ till a permanent government was constituted.

It was declared that Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund would be the acting Prime Minister and have two deputies, namely, Mullah Abdus Salam and Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termskabul, taliban, afghanistan
Dibakar Dutta
Dibakar Dutta
Fascinated by Indian politics

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

The Wire gives cover to ‘Dara Hua Musalman’ through fake reporting as illegal encroacher re-occupy the streets of Jahangirpuri

Rahul Pandey -

Death row convict Balwant Rajoana’s sister to contest Sangrur Lok Sabha by-poll as SAD-BSP candidate on the Shiromani Akali Dal symbol

OpIndia Staff -

Advanced times leading to mistakes…feel sorry: Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali resorts to victim shaming in Hyderabad rape case

OpIndia Staff -

Himanta Biswa Sarma to file criminal defamation case against Manish Sisodia over scam allegations, Sisodia brings out a ‘cancelled PO’ as his proof

OpIndia Staff -

NDTV journalist writes an entire thread about the second arrest in the Hyderabad rape case, has trouble stating that the accused is a son...

OpIndia Staff -

Tamil Nadu: AIADMK, BJP slam Dravidar Kazhagam for raising derogatory slogans against Hindu deities, DK workers booked

OpIndia Staff -

Chetan + Shut Up = Chup: Read how Chetan Bhagat gives bizarre ‘Mosples’ suggestion, cites Hagia Sophia to talk about mythical ‘conjoined past’

OpIndia Staff -

‘Lord Krishna had illicit relationships in his youth’, Hatred for Hindu gods resurfaces on TV as VCK spokesperson defends a Hinduphobic rally

OpIndia Staff -

MIB directs social media platforms to remove controversial ads by ‘Layer’r Shot’ as netizens slam the ad for promoting rape culture: Details

OpIndia Staff -

‘Anti-Tribal mindset’: AAP MP Raghav Chadha says bad officers should be transferred to ‘tribal ministry’ as a punishment posting

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
589,085FollowersFollow
27,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com