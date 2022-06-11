Jharkhand Congress MLA Irfan Ansari has criticised the Ranchi police for combating the rioting Muslim mob demanding arrest of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. Two rioters have been killed and several others injured in police firing in Ranchi yesterday after the protest against Nupur Sharma turned violent. The MLA also demanded compensation and govt for the victims of police action and their families.

Violent protests by Muslims against Nupur Sharma broke out in several places across the country on Friday after Namaz. The protests had turned most violent in Ranchi in Jharkhand. Vehicles were torched and vandalized and stone-pelting occurred during the protests Police were attacked. The rioters had also attacked police in Ranchi, and some of them had opened fire. The police had retaliated with return fire, and several rioters were shot. Two of them, Mudassir alias Kaifi and Sahil, died today morning, while reportedly ten more are injured.

Instead of condemning the riots, Irfan Ansari – the Congress MLA from Jamtara in Jharkhand – has raised questions on the police. Condemning the police over the firing, he demanded action on the SP of Ranchi City. Moreover, he also demanded compensation of ₹50 lakh and a government job for a family member of the rioters killed in the firing.

#UPDATE | Jharkhand: Ranchi district administration extends internet suspension till tomorrow, June 12 morning — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2022

The Congress MLA said that he was against the appointment of the SP from the beginning, and asked who ordered firing on the protesters.

Irfan Ansari tweeted, “The Ranchi incident brought shame to the state. The job of the police is to protect, not to shoot. The working style of the City SP in Ranchi has not been up to the mark. There is a deep-rooted hatred and discrimination in him. Even after my refusal, how he was posted in Ranchi is a matter to give a thought upon. At whose behest was the order to open fire on the protesters given? City SP has already been under suspicion, and today’s incident is the result of the same. I convey my deepest condolences to the deceased and demand the Hon’ble Chief Minister for a Government job as well as 50 lakh compensation for the deceased’s family.”

The two rioters who died in police firing in Ranchi are identified as Mudassir alias Kaifi and Mohammad Sahil. The police were forced to open fire as the rioters pelted stones at them and broke the vehicles. According to some reports, there was firing from rioters as well.

मेरे लाख मना करने के बाद भी इनकी पोस्टिंग कैसे रांची में कर दी गई ये सोचने का विषय है।

प्रदर्शनकारियों पर गोली चलाने का निर्देश किसके कहने पर दिया गया।सिटीएसपी पहले से संदेह के घेरे में रहे हैं,आज की घटना उसी का परिणाम है।

2/3@HemantSorenJMM — Dr. Irfan Ansari (@IrfanAnsariMLA) June 10, 2022

Violent protests broke out in several states on Friday (June 10, 2022) over comment on Prophet Mohammed by BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma in a TV debate. These protests, which turned into riots, were held in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Karnataka.

In Karnataka, an effigy of Nupur Sharma was hanged near a dargah on Fort Road in the Belagavi district. The effigy was removed by the police on the complaint of BJP and Hindu leaders. Hindu organizations have demanded strict action against those who do so. According to DCP Belagavi, the police have registered a case in this regard and have launched a search for the accused.

Protests against Nupur Sharma were held in several parts of Maharashtra. Around 2,000 women protesters demanded the hanging of Nupur Sharma at Panvel near Navi Mumbai. In the Vashi area of New Mumbai, a mob raised slogans against Nupur Sharma. Similar demonstrations were held in Thane, Aurangabad, Pune, Solapur, Nandurbar, Bhandara, Chandrapur, and Latur.

In West Bengal, a road was blocked by extremist Muslim protesters in their so-called protest against Nupur Sharma in Howrah. This led to a long jam on the National Highway. During this time, tires were torched on the road. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asked the Islamist protestors to go to Delhi and protest.

A crowd of around 1,500 protesters gathered at Delhi’s Jama Masjid without permission. After this, the protesters started creating a ruckus, but the police brought the situation under control within about 15 minutes. Police have registered a case for gathering without permission.