Sunday, June 19, 2022
‘Protesters’ burning trains and doing violence barred from joining Armed Forces, might lose job even in future if they join by hiding their deeds

Agnipath scheme applicants will have to submit certificate that they were not involved in riots, and 100% police verification of the candidates will be done

OpIndia Staff
Lt General Anil Puri, Additional Secretary, Dept of Military Affairs said rioters will not be allowed to join Army
Lt General Anil Puri, Additional Secretary, Dept of Military Affairs said no rioters will be allowed to join Armed Forces via Agnipath Scheme. (Image: ANI)
Amid the violent protests against the Agnipath scheme for recruitment into armed forces, the military has said those who are indulging in violence in the name of protests will be barred from joining the armed forces. While applying for the post of Agniveer, the applicants will be have to submit a declaration stating that they were not involved in riots.

It was announced during a tri-service addressed to day on June 19 to clear doubts and concerns regarding the Agnipath scheme. During the press conference, Lt General Anil Puri, Additional Secretary, Dept of Military Affairs, made it clear that those who had participated in violent protests and damaged public and private properties would be barred from joining the Indian Army. Moreover, in case they join the forces by hiding their involvement in the riots, they will lose their jobs.

Lt Gen Puri also said that police verification of all the candidates will be done before they join the forces as Agniveers. He said that the foundation of the Indian Army is in the discipline, and there is no space for arson and vandalism. He said, “Every individual will give a certificate that they were not part of protest or vandalism. Police verification is 100%, no one can join without that.”

He further added if it was found that an FIR had been lodged against the aspirant, he would not be allowed to join. “They (aspirants) will be asked to write as part of the enrolment form that they were not part of the arson, their police verification will be done.”

Lt Gen Puri further added, “there is no place for indiscipline in the Armed Forces. All candidates will have to give a written pledge that they did not indulge in any arson/violence,” he added.

No chance of rollback, said Lt Gen Puri

He said that the ministry and armed forces need time to detail out the process and future benefits of the scheme. It cannot happen overnight. Speaking about the possibility of rollback of the scheme, he said, “Coming to rollback of the scheme, no. Why should it be rolled back? It is the only progressive step to making the country young. Why is it being made young? Do you know how many causalities happen in high-altitude areas? Then you will understand why we need young [recruits].”

He also denied claims that the changes in the scheme were made only after the violent protests, and said that they were already planned.

Violence against Agnipath Scheme

Since the Government of India launched the Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the Indian Armed Forces, several locations in states across India are facing violent protests against the scheme. Multiple railway trains and stations have been vandalized. Person and private properties have been damaged during the violence in several states, including Telangana, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab and others.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

