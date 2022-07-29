Friday, July 29, 2022
HomeNews ReportsJairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera among Congress leaders summoned by Delhi HC, asked to remove...
FeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera among Congress leaders summoned by Delhi HC, asked to remove defamatory posts against Smriti Irani’s daughter

In a notice addressed to Congress leaders Pawan Khera, Jairam Ramesh, Netta D’Souza, and the party itself through its President, Sonia Gandhi, Irani had sought them to cease and desist from the dissemination of defamatory, derogatory, false, and misleading information and allegations on her daughter.

OpIndia Staff
smriti irani
Smriti Irani filed a defamation suit against Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera and other Congress leaders. Image Source: Twitter handle of Bar and Bench
40

The Delhi High Court has summoned Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera, and Netta D’souza in a civil suit filed by Union Minister Smriti Irani. Union Minister Smriti Irani had issued a legal notice to Congress leaders for dragging her personal life into politics and casting aspersions on her 18-year-old daughter, Zoish Irani.

In a notice addressed to Congress leaders Pawan Khera, Jairam Ramesh, Netta D’Souza, and the party itself through its President, Sonia Gandhi, Irani had sought them to cease and desist from the dissemination of defamatory, derogatory, false, and misleading information and allegations on her daughter. Now the Delhi High Court has summoned these Congress leaders in this case.

In the order, Justice Mini Pushkarna instructed the Congress leaders to remove all allegedly defamatory materials from social media platforms within 24 hours. If they fail, the court has instructed the social media companies to do it.

Responding to Delhi HC summons, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took to Twitter to state he would challenge Union Minister Smriti Irani in the court.

In her notice, Smriti Irani had said that the above leaders have conspired with each other and with other unknown individuals and organizations to launch a series of scathing and belligerent personal attacks against her with an oblique motive to malign, defame, injure her and the family’s reputation based on series of falsehoods and gross misinterpretation.

On Saturday, 23rd July 2022, the Congress leaders accused Smriti Irani’s 18-year-old daughter Zoish Irani of running an illegal bar in Goa and asked PM Modi to sack Irani from the cabinet. Rubbishing allegations against her daughter, Irani hauled Congress leaders over the coals and challenged them to show her daughter’s name in the show cause notice they had flashed in the press conference.

After the Congress leaders hurled allegations against Union Minister Smriti Irani’s daughter, the minister said in her notice, that the allegations were made on the behest of the congress leaders at the press briefing addressed at Congress party headquarters.

Irani, in her legal notice, had reiterated that her daughter Zoish was never involved in running any bar in Goa and that she had also never applied for any license for ‘running’ any bar or for any business enterprise. Further, she has also not been served any show cause notice from the Excise Department of Goa to date. Along with this notice, Smriti Irani had filed the defamation suit seeking Rs 2 crore as damages.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
592,882FollowersFollow
27,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com