In Bhilwara city of Rajasthan, another case of grooming jihad has appeared in which Shahid Khan – a manager in a mobile network company – pretended to be ‘Manish Sen’ to trap a Hindu girl studying in a local college and blackmailed her as he clicked her obscene photos after intoxicating her through a drink. The Bhilwara police arrested the accused Shahid Khan after a complaint was registered at the Kotwali police station in Bhilwara.

According to reports, Shahid Khan who works as a manager in a mobile network company created a fake social media account by the name ‘Manish’ and befriended the victim girl who studies in a local college. After that, he started to blackmail her saying that he has clicked obscene photos of her. Threatening to make the photos public, he took the girl to his room forcefully.

However later she learnt that he is Shahid Khan and not Manish Sen, and fled from the house. After narrating the incident to her family, she registered a case of molestation and blackmailing in the Kotwali police station against the accused Shahid Khan. The police, after arresting the accused, are further investigating how many such girls are trapped and lured by the accused before this case.

The Kotwali police station in charge Mukesh Kumar Varma told, “The young girl studying in the college registered a case and informed us about the case in detail. According to the victim girl, the accused was blackmailing her. He was threatening her saying that he has clicked her obscene photos and videos. The victim told that the accused Shahid Khan forcefully took her to his room issuing similar threats. It was there that the victim girl came to know that he is Shahid Khan and not Manish. The girl told all these things to her parents and then registered an FIR at the police station. The Kotwali police arrested Shahid Khan.”

Reportedly, Shahid had taken the room for rent n the Panchwati area of Bhilwara using the name Manish, and when the landlord was asking for identity proof documents, he was delaying it. During arguments with the landlord over the document, it was revealed that his real name is Shahid, and that’s how the girl also came to know the fact. The landlord was also objecting to keeping the girl in the house.

In the investigations after the arrest, the police concluded that the name of the accused was Shahid Khan. He confessed that he made a fake social media account with the name Manish Sen. He befriended the girl using the same social media account. The police are investigating further in this case. Reportedly, the local public also thrashed Shahid after learning about the case before he was taken away by police.