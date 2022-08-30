On Sunday (August 28) morning, the police arrested 3 people in connection to the abduction and rape of an 18-year-old girl in the Karimganj district of Assam.

As per reports, the accused were identified as Suleiman Ali, Nasiruddin and Rahimuddin. One of the accused is still on the run from the law enforcement authorities. The men are aged between 19-23 and are residents of Dalgram village.

The victim was called to a secluded place by one of the accused. Given that she was well-acquainted with him, the girl did not inform her parents about the meeting. On reaching the location, she was abducted by the 4 men.

The girl was taken to a nearby forest, located close to the India-Bangladesh border, where the accused took turns to rape her. The victim is said to be a resident of Nilambazar.

When she did not return home, her parents filed a complaint with the Nilambazar police in the hopes of tracing her. A search operation was launched by Officer-in-charge Deepjyoti Malakar The victim was eventually recovered from the forest and a case was registered based on her complaint.

The police sprung into action and arrested 3 of the 4 accused within a span of 24 hours. Suleiman Ali, Nasiruddin and Rahimuddin were booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 366 (abduction to compel a woman for marriage) and 376D (gang rape).

The accused men are likely to be produced before a court on Tuesday (August 30). While speaking about the matter, SP (Karimganj) Padmanabh Baruah said, “Three persons including the prime accused have been arrested and one accused is still absconding.”

He further added, “We are investigating the matter; the complainant and arrested persons went through necessary medical checkups.” In their defence, the family of the rapists claimed that the victim was in a relationship with one of the accused and that it was consensual intercourse.