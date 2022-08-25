A Pakistani terrorist identified as Tabarak Hussain who was arrested by the Indian Army from Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, revealed on Thursday that he was tasked by a colonel of the Pakistani Army to launch an attack on the Indian soldiers. He said that Pakistani Colonel Yunus Chaudhry had given him around Rs 30,000 to carry out the suicide mission.

“I along with four-five others had come here on a suicide mission. We were sent by Pakistan Army’s Colonel Yunus who gave me Rs 30,000 to target the Indian Army. Had recced one-two posts of the Indian Army,” the terrorist said confessing that he is long associated with terrorism.

#WATCH | Tabarak Hussain, a fidayeen suicide attacker from PoK, captured by the Indian Army on 21 August at LOC in Jhangar sector of Naushera, Rajouri, says he was tasked by Pakistan Army’s Col. Yunus to attack the Indian Army for around Rs 30,000 pic.twitter.com/UWsz5tdh2L — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2022

Hussain further said that he was trained by Major Razak of the Pakistan Army for the operation, and he was caught because his associates betrayed him. “I was betrayed (by accompanying terrorists) and subsequently captured by the Indian Army. I underwent six-month training and visited several (terrorist) camps (run by the Pakistan army) for Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) members,” he was quoted.

According to the reports, Hussain was arrested by the Indian Army officials on August 21 while he tried to enter the Indian territory along with four other suspected terrorists. He was injured after the alert Indian Army troops intercepted the intruders. The other four reportedly fled from the spot and left Hussain in injured condition in the Indian territory.

The Indian Army officials then shifted the injured Pakistani terrorist to the military hospital in Rajouri and also administered blood. The terrorist received first aid including three bottles of blood from the Indian Army officials. The Army men also fed him food with their hands. “He came to bleed our troops but they saved his life, gave him their blood, and fed him by their hands,” Brigadier Rajeev Nair, the commandant of the military hospital in Rajouri was quoted.

Reports mention that the now-captured terrorist is a resident of Sabzkot village of Koti in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The Indian Army interrogated Hussain to learn that he and his associates had crossed the border to launch an attack on the Indian Army and that they were sent by Pakistan colonel Yunus Chaudhry who had paid him Rs 30,000.

Brigadier Rajeev Nair elaborating on the incident further said that Hussain was pleading for his life when he was arrested. He was heard shouting, “Mai Marne ke liye aaya tha, Mujhe dhoka de diya. Bhaijaan Mujhe yahan se nikalo (I had come to die but was betrayed. Brothers, pull me out from here)”. Hussain meanwhile also disclosed that he and his brother Haroon Ali were detained by the Indian Army in the same region in 2016 and were returned on humanitarian grounds in November 2017.

The Indian Army briefed the media on August 25 to inform them that Pakistan had made two back-to-back attempts to disturb peace in the Jammu area. “The first attempt was made on August 21 when alert soldiers deployed in Jhangar spotted movement of two to three terrorists from across the LoC in the early hours. One terrorist tried to cut the Indian post fence when he was challenged by alert sentries. The terrorist trying to flee was brought down by the effective fire. The other two terrorists who were hiding behind fled the area by taking cover of dense forest and broken ground. The injured Pakistani terrorist (Hussain) was captured alive then and provided with immediate medical aid”, Brigadier Rana confirmed.

He further said that on the night of August 22 and 23, a gang of two to three terrorists attempted to enter the Lam region. “As they proceeded forward into our minefields, a series of mines were detonated, killing two terrorists on the spot. The other terrorist may have been injured and is hiding in the vicinity, or has returned to take advantage of the bad weather and dense forest”, he added.

The Army officials on August 23 recovered the dead bodies of the two terrorists. They flew a quad-copter over the heavily mined area to identify the dead bodies. “A deliberate operation was launched through the heavily mined area and the bodies of both the terrorists were recovered along with one AK-56, three magazines, and a large quantity of ammunition”, the Army said.