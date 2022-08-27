A day before Munawar Faruqui is scheduled to perform his comedy special ‘Dongri to Nowhere’ in the National Capital, the Delhi police have turned down permission for the show.

As per reports, the decision was made by the licensing unit of the Delhi police after the central district police pointed out that his show could affect communal harmony in the area.

Although Faruqui was supposed to perform at the Kedarnath Stadium in Delhi’s Civic Centre on Sunday (August 28), his show will now be cancelled in the absence of requisite permission.

Licensing unit of Delhi police rejects permission to stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui to perform his show scheduled for August 28th in Delhi



This comes after the central district police wrote a report to the unit stating that “the show will affect communal harmony in the area.” pic.twitter.com/tMPvvb6C2T — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2022

Meanwhile, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) warned about holding protests against Munawar Faruqui in a letter to the Delhi police. The Delhi unit Chief of the Hindu organisation, Surendra Kumar Gupta, urged the Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora to cancel the comedian’s controversial show.

VHP writes a letter to Delhi Police seeking the cancellation of Munawar Faruqui’s show that is to be held in Delhi on August 28, further saying that workers of VHP & Bajrang Dal will hold a protest against the show otherwise pic.twitter.com/sN1Ir0K4zS — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2022

Earlier, Faruqui’s comedy special was cancelled in Bengaluru on the complaint of a Hindu group named Jai Shri Ram Sena (JSRS).

Their memorandum read, “We bring to your kind notice that this Talk Show ‘Dongri to Nowhere’ is planned propaganda to mock Hindu gods and goddesses as evident in previous programs of Munawar Faruqui. It is a serious matter of hate speech and hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus.”

“Mr Faruqui whilst not having any knowledge about the Hindu scriptures or Hindu dharma, is influencing a negative and offensive view of the most respected Hindu dharma, without any basis. There is enough proof and evidence of hurting religious sentiments by the lead of the show Munawar Faruqui,” it added.

However, the comedian had claimed on Instagram that the show was cancelled due to his poor health.