On Sunday, protests erupted in Dumka district in Jharkhand after Ankita Kumari, a twelfth standard girl student who was set ablaze by a stalker named Shahrukh Hussain after she refused his proposals, died from her injuries.

People took to the streets in considerable numbers to condemn the incident and demand that the accused be brought to justice as soon as possible. Section 144 was implemented in the Dumka district shortly after the incident.

Ankita’s body was brought for last rites on Monday morning, amidst a massive crowd gathered to witness her final journey and a considerable number of police officials were also deployed to maintain law and order. Senior cops have also arrived at the location. “The accused Shahrukh has been arrested. We will apply at fast track court for a fast trial. People are cooperating with us. We appeal to people to maintain peace. The situation is under control and Section 144 has been imposed,” said Dumka Superintendent of police (SP) Ambar Lakda.

अभियुक्तों की गिरफ़्तारी तथा नूर मुस्तफ़ा के बर्ख़ास्तगी तक हम चैन से नहीं बैठेंगे । 2/2 — Dr Nishikant Dubey (@nishikant_dubey) August 29, 2022

Ankita Kumari, who was being treated in a hospital in Ranchi after her neighbour Shahrukh poured petrol on her and set fire to her four days ago, died on Sunday. The only mistake of the girl was that she refused Shahrukh’s advances.

Ankita was brutally attacked on Tuesday (August 23) morning in Dumka, Jharkhand. Ankita had informed authorities in a critical condition that her next-door neighbour, Shahrukh, harassed her every day. He would approach her and ask for her ‘friendship’. He used to call her all the time, seeking a relationship. He threatened to kill Ankita when she scolded him for not stopping.

The district administration said that the victim’s family will get Rs 1 lakh in compensation. However, local Bharatiya Janata Party officials have requested that the family be compensated and given a government job and a compensation of Rs 1 crore ex-gratia.

Protest against SDPO Noor Mustafa Ansari

The crowd was also enraged at the Dumka police. People yelled slogans against Dumka SDPO Noor Mustafa Ansari during the rally at Dudhani Tower Chowk, accusing him of negligence. As per the residents, the SDPO allegedly classified Ankita as an adult even though she was a juvenile while reporting the case. People are calling for the suspension of SDPO Noor Mustafa Ansari and the execution of Shahrukh.