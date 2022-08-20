Khalistani organisations under the scanner, MHA directs action: Report

As per a report by Aaj Tak, the central government is set to take strong steps to tighten the noose around the Khalistani network and drug trafficking module in five states. Citing sources, Aaj Tak reported that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed investigative agencies to neutralise the Khalistani network across Delhi/NCR and the neighbouring states of Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh.

According to the report, the Ministry made this decision during a meeting with the NIA, ED, IB, RAW, and Delhi Police as well as other state police organisations. According to sources, the NIA would file an FIR over the rising Khalistani activities in Delhi and the other states.

MHA has ordered the NIA to file a secret complaint against the Khalistani factions and their affiliated organisations for using drones to smuggle weapons, IEDs, and other explosives. Strict action is to be taken against the Khalistani organisations. These include organisations like Khalistani Liberation Front (KLF), Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), Sikh Youth Federation (SYF), Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), and Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF).

The intelligence agencies have substantial evidence, as indicated in the report, that the IEDs and explosives found in Delhi and surrounding states in recent months were planted there by the ISI and Khalistani organisations operating from Pakistan. Several events in the past have revealed the growing Khalistani sentiment in and around Punjab.

SFJ’s call to replace Tiranga with Khalistan flag at Attari border

Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), a Khalistani organisation based in Canada, recently ‘challenged’ the Indian government to replace the highest Tiranga at the Attari border with the Khalistani flag. Gurpatwant Singh Pannun of the SFJ said in yet another announcement about the “Khalistan Referendum” that they will start a “Ghar Ghar Khalistan” campaign on August 15 and continue it until the Khalistan Referendum materialises in Punjab on January 26.

Election of pro-Khalistan MP from Sangrur

The by-election results for many Lok Sabha and Assembly seats across states, including the Lok Sabha seat in Sangrur, Punjab, which became vacant when Bhagwant Mann, the MP from Sangrur, was elected Chief Minister of Punjab, were declared by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on June 26. Gurmail Singh received a ticket from the Aam Aadmi Party but lost against Simranjit Singh Mann of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar).

Simranjit Singh Mann has long supported the Khalistan movement, which is significant. He has long been known to publicly back the Khalistan movement. He had left Police Services because of Operation Blue Star, which was initiated by the Government of India to eliminate Khalistani terrorists lodged in Harmandir Sahib in Amritsar.