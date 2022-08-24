Telangana Congress Committee Secretary Rashed Khan on Tuesday threatened of entering into Goshamahal, the constituency of T Raja Singh, and turning it into ashes if the police did not arrest him.

The video of the threat, made during an interview with Aaj Tak, has since gone viral on social media platforms. Khan threatens that there will be law and order issues if Singh is not arrested.

“If Raja Singh is not arrested on 23, I will turn Goshamahal (Raja Singh’s constituency) into ashes on 24,” Rashed Khan said. “I am ready to break law and order and enter Goshamahal. I will not be responsible for it then.”

In the interview, Khan also appeared to justify “Sar Tan Se Juda” chants raised against the suspended BJP leader, contending that Singh’s remarks on Prophet Muhammad triggered the beheading slogans against him.

“The people are on street and demonstrating against Raja Singh because he made provocative remarks against Prophet Muhammad,” Khan said when asked about ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ chants raised against the Goshamahal MLA.

Khan’s interview threatening of dire consequences came before police arrested T Raja Singh over his allegedly defamatory post against Prophet Muhammad.

This is not the first time that Rashed Khan had openly dished out threat. Last year, he had announced a bounty of Rs 25 lakhs for anyone who beheads Wasim Rizvi after he had recommended changes in some Quranic verses.

BJP MLA T Raja Singh arrested over post on Prophet Muhammad, received bail hours later

According to the reports, the BJP MLA had posted a comedy video on Monday in which the demonstrators claim that he used abusive language toward Prophet Muhammad. Multiple people filed a complaint against Singh and said that he had hurt the religious sentiments of the Islamists.

Protests swept Telangana as Islamists chanted provocative slogans against Singh over his social media post. The BJP suspended the MLA and sought an explanation from him within 10 days. As protests swelled, the police arrested him.

Raja Singh was booked under IPC Sections 153a (promoting enmity between different groups), 295 (injuring or defiling a place of worship with intent to insult the religion) and 505 (public mischief).

However, hours later, the 14ACMM court ordered an immediate release of suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh. The court returned the remand application for the suspended BJP MLA and granted him bail.