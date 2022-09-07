Wednesday, September 7, 2022
Ujjain: Hindu organisations stop Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor from Darshan at Mahakaleshwar Temple, Police resort to lathi charge to disperse protesters

Bajrang Dal District President Ankit Chaubey said, “We are here to protest against Ranbir Kapoor. He has given derogatory comments against Gau Mata.”

On September 6, Hindu organisations stopped Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji from entering Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. The information about their visit was shared by Alia Bhatt on her Instagram account, where she had said she would be leaving for Ujjain on Tuesday with the team from the upcoming movie Brahmastra.

As Bajrang Dal came to know about their visit to the Mahakaleshwar Temple, one of the most revered Jyotirlinga, the organisation’s activists gathered outside the Temple and protested to stop them. When the team reached the Temple for Darshan, they were welcomed by Bajrang Dal activists with slogans of Jai Shri Ram. As per the videos on social media platforms, the activists formed a large group to stop Bhatt and Kapoor from entering the Temple.

It is notable that recently several videos of the members of team Brahmastra started making rounds on social media, out of which one was an old clip on Ranbir Kapoor where he had admitted he was a ‘beef lover’. Irked by the statement, Bajrang Dal activists stopped him and his wife Alia Bhatt, who is also his co-star in the upcoming film Brahmastra, from entering the Temple.

Mahakal Police were also present at the scene. They restored to Lathi Charge to disperse the activists. However, the Hindu organisations prevented the star duo from entering the Temple, and they returned without darshan. However, other members were able to offer prayers at the Temple later.

The Indian Express’s Special Correspondent from Ujjain, Anuraag Singh, shared a few videos of the incident. Bajrang Dal District President Ankit Chaubey said, “We are here to protest against Ranbir Kapoor. He has given derogatory comments against Gau Mata.” He further objected to the lathi charge done by the Police and said, “We will intensify the protests and will not allow Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to enter the Temple. Ranbir Kapoor said on camera that eating beef is good. Bajrang Dal will not allow a beef-eater from entering the Temple.”

Chaubey further added that Bajrang Dal activists were protesting peacefully and were at the spot to show black flags. OpIndia tried to reach out to Ankit Chaubey but could not connect.

Boycott calls against Brahmastra

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer film Brahmastra is scheduled for release on September 9. Apart from the duo, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy are also in Ayan Mukerji’s directed film. Ahead of the release, there have been boycott calls due to the previous statements given by the cast members, including Ranbir and Alia. It is notable that the film was written to be based on Rumi, a Sufi saint, but later it was changed to connect it to Hindu mythology.

