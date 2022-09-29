Thursday, September 29, 2022
HomeCrimeUttar Pradesh: Staff member arrested for shooting obscene videos of girl taking a bath...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: Staff member arrested for shooting obscene videos of girl taking a bath in a hostel in Kanpur

Around 60 girl students preparing for various competitive examinations live in the hostel. Accused Rishi, a resident of Sarvoday Nagar, is working in this hostel for the last seven years.

OpIndia Staff
videos
The girls visited Rawatpur police station in large numbers and protested demanding action in the case. Image Source: Dainik Bhaskar
15

In Kanpur, a youth was arrested for secretly shooting obscene videos of a girl living in a girls’ hostel in the Tulsi Nagar area of Rawatpur. When this incident came to light, other students of the hostel reached the police station and staged a protest. They have alleged that the accused used to visit the hostel on a daily basis and possibly the accused might have made such videos of other girls as well. The incident took place on 29th September 2022.

When the victim was taking a bath, the staff member working in the hostel started shooting a video by placing his mobile phone between a broken part of the door. The victim girl screamed when she saw the mobile phone. Listening to her screams, other girls in the hostel immediately reached the spot and caught the culprit.

The accused was arrested based on the complaint filed by the girls in the Rawatpur police station. His mobile phone is also seized by the police and it is being checked by cyber experts.

According to the girls, this staff member named Rishi used to visit the hostel daily and he was shooting the video by placing the mobile phone in the broken lower part of the door. The hostel is located in the Tulsi Nagar area and it is owned by a senior police officer. Around 60 girl students preparing for various competitive examinations live in the hostel. Accused Rishi, a resident of Sarvoday Nagar, is working in this hostel for the last seven years.

Earlier, in a similar incident, a video from the Chandigarh university was leaked this month. Allegedly 60 girl students were shot via mobile camera while they were bathing. Four people have been arrested so far in that case.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsKanpur MMS
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,303FollowersFollow
27,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com