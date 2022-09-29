In Kanpur, a youth was arrested for secretly shooting obscene videos of a girl living in a girls’ hostel in the Tulsi Nagar area of Rawatpur. When this incident came to light, other students of the hostel reached the police station and staged a protest. They have alleged that the accused used to visit the hostel on a daily basis and possibly the accused might have made such videos of other girls as well. The incident took place on 29th September 2022.

When the victim was taking a bath, the staff member working in the hostel started shooting a video by placing his mobile phone between a broken part of the door. The victim girl screamed when she saw the mobile phone. Listening to her screams, other girls in the hostel immediately reached the spot and caught the culprit.

The accused was arrested based on the complaint filed by the girls in the Rawatpur police station. His mobile phone is also seized by the police and it is being checked by cyber experts.

According to the girls, this staff member named Rishi used to visit the hostel daily and he was shooting the video by placing the mobile phone in the broken lower part of the door. The hostel is located in the Tulsi Nagar area and it is owned by a senior police officer. Around 60 girl students preparing for various competitive examinations live in the hostel. Accused Rishi, a resident of Sarvoday Nagar, is working in this hostel for the last seven years.

Earlier, in a similar incident, a video from the Chandigarh university was leaked this month. Allegedly 60 girl students were shot via mobile camera while they were bathing. Four people have been arrested so far in that case.