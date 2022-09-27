On September 27, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), along with other investigation agencies, carried out the second round of raids on the Islamist organisation Popular Front of India. As per reports, the raids took place in eight different states and the investigation agencies detained several members of the organisation.

Fresh raids on #PFI across 8 different states. Raids are being conducted by state police based on intelligence input from central agencies.

NIA has reportedly received a lot of crucial information during the interrogation of the PFI leaders who were arrested during the first round of the raids. Based on the information, NIA, state police, and other investigation agencies carried out the second round of raids against the organisation.

As per reports, several PFI leaders were arrested in Assam by the State Police from the Nagarbera area of Kamrup district. In Assam, a total of 25 PFI leaders have been arrested in the second round of raids, as per a PTI report.

4 persons linked with PFI detained from the Nagarbera area today. Our operation against PFI is on in many parts of the district: Hiren Nath, ADGP (Special Branch) Assam



Earlier, Assam police arrested 11 leaders of workers of PFI from various parts of the state& one from Delhi — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2022

Furthermore, around 45 PFI members were detained in Karnataka by the investigation agencies. They will be produced in front of the local district collector to seek judicial custody. Reportedly, these PFI members were detained after they attempted to disrupt the raids or stop the NIA personnel from carrying out their duty.

Karnataka | Several PFI members have been taken into preventive custody by Mangaluru city police. The cases have been registered under CrPC 107/151: N Shashi Kumar, CP Mangaluru City

Six PFI members were detained in Pune by the Police for questioning linked to alleged terror funding. State police have been working with Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and NIA for the investigation and raids.

Last night, raids were also carried out in Siana, Sarurpur and Lisri Gate in Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. Several suspects were picked by the investigation agencies from Meerut, Sitapur and Bulandshahr.

Delhi is also on the list of NIA as raids have been happening since the late night of September 26. So far, 12 people have been reportedly detained by the security agencies. Delhi Police Special Cell and local Police stations are providing necessary support to the national probing agencies.

Round one of NIA raids on PFI

On September 22, the NIA, Enforcement Directorate and state police in 15 states raided locations linked to PFI. The raids were carried out at 93 locations in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, West Bengal, Bihar and Manipur. Over 100 PFI leaders and members were arrested by the investigation agencies.

The raids were conducted based on the inputs and evidence that the organisation was linked to terror funding across the country. PFI reportedly organised camps to provide arms training and radicalised the members of the community to join banned organisations. PFI chief OMA Salam’s house was also raided during the first round. Similar raids were conducted on September 19 as well.

PFI organised protests

Following the raids, PFI members in 15 states organised protests and accused the government of attacking the organisation. Interestingly, during one of the protests in Pune, PFI members raised ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans.