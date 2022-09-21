Wednesday, September 21, 2022
‘Struggling to maintain mental balance’: Swara Bhasker consulting doctors due to ‘online trolling’, her new film had turned super flop

Swara Bhasker, whose recent movie ‘Jahan Chaar Yaar’ sunk at the office without a trace, said she is struggling to maintain her mental balance due to ‘online trolling’ and is seeking her doctor’s help to head off mental issues.

Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker, whose recent movie ‘Jahan Chaar Yaar’ tanked miserably at the box office, recently confessed to seeking consultation from doctors to maintain her mental balance. The actor said she sought the help of doctors to battle online trolling that has taken a toll on her mental health.

Bhasker recently lamented that she continues to be an object of online trolling and has received death threats on social media. As per a report published by ABP News, Bhasker is ailing from mental issues and has been in constant touch with her doctors to maintain her balance. The actor made the revelation on a talk show, ‘Connect FM Canada’.

Bhasker also spoke about the boycott calls faced by the Bollywood movies of late, alleging that a concerted attempt is underway to target Hindi films and to ensure they fail at the box office. However, it is worth noting that Bhasker’s ‘Jahan Chaar Yaar’ has failed to attract audiences to theatres despite facing no such boycott calls.

During her interview, Bhasker also came down heavily against Akshay Kumar, although the actor had also faced boycott calls recently after old Hinduphobic tweets by his film Raksha Bandhan’s writer had gone viral on social media. Bhasker said she disagreed with the kind of movies Kumar lends his support to. She added that Bollywood needs to stand up in unison against the concerted boycott calls and tackle the problem head-on. 

Bhasker’s interview came close on the heels of her recent release ‘Jahan Chaar Yaar’, which has received critical reviews from both critics and audiences alike. The film has an IMDb rating of 1.1, making it one of the worst films of all time. AAP leaders and their wives had also attended a special screening, but it seemed to have little impact in drawing audiences to the theatres. 

