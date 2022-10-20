A massive fire broke out in the large dome of the Jami Mosque in Indonesia’s north Jakarta on Wednesday, October 19. As a result of the fire, the huge dome fell down. The mosque is located in the building complex belonging to the Jakarta Islamic Centre, a think tank on Islamic studies and development.

Police confirmed that no one was injured in the incident. The cause of the incident is being investigated and police said four employees of the contractor company, which repaired the mosque, have been questioned.

Social media footage showed the moment when the dome of the mosque collapsed. However, no casualty was reported, officials said. According to reports, firefighters were informed of the blaze shortly after 3 pm local time and at least ten fire tenders were rushed to the scene.

WATCH 🚨 Huge dome of the Jakarta Islamic Centre Grand Mosque in Indonesia collapses following a major fire pic.twitter.com/916ecPbgAa — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) October 19, 2022

Video footage showed flames and smoke billowing out of the dome just before the mosque collapsed. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The Islamic Centre was undergoing renovation when the fire broke out.

Apart from the mosque, the Islamic Centre complex also has educational, commercial and research facilities. The dome of the mosque last caught fire during repairs about 20 years ago. It took five hours to douse the fire the dome caught in October 2002.