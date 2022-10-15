Saturday, October 15, 2022
Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian

In yet another incident of targeted killing, A Kashmiri Pandit named Pooran Krishan Bhat was shot dead by terrorists in the Shopian district of Kashmir on Saturday, 15th October 2022.

OpIndia Staff
Kashmiri Pandit
The area has been cordoned off to search the terrorists. Image Source: The Indian Express
3

A Kashmiri Pandit named Pooran Krishan Bhat was shot dead by terrorists in the Shopian district of Kashmir on Saturday, 15th October 2022. He used to live in the Chowdhary Gund area. He was shot dead by the terrorists in the same locality.

After being shot, Pooran Krishan Bhat was rushed to the local hospital. The doctor examined him and declared brought dead. The area has been cordoned off after this incident and a hunt has been initiated to catch the attackers.

A police official said, “Terrorists fired upon a civilian Shri Puran Krishan Bhat while he was on way to the orchard in Chowdari Gund Shopian. He was immediately shifted to the hospital for treatment where he succumbed. The area is cordoned off. The search operation is in progress.” Meanwhile, migrant Kashmiri Pandit employees in Jammu protested against the killing of Pooran Krishan Bhat by terrorists in Shopian.

In June this year, OpIndia reported how the killing of civilians by terrorists in the valley suddenly peaked in October last year. There have been many target killings of Hindus in the last few months, with the number certain to rise if we include other non-local Hindus and Muslim government officials who have also been targeted in the valley recently.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

