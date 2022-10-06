Dawat-e-Islami is a Pakistan-based Sunni Islamic organisation that runs several Islamic educational institutions and online courses in Pakistan and many other countries. Dawat-e-Islami, which means “Invitation to Islam,” was established in 1981 by Maulana Abu Bilal Muhammad Ilyas Attari. The extremist group has expanded into several nations around the world from its base in India. It began as a revivalist group influenced by Sufi beliefs, but it has since transformed into an extremist Islamist group with overt ties to terrorism.

After the brutal murder of a Hindu tailor Kanhaiyalal in June this year for supporting former BJP leader Nupur Sharma, Rajasthan police found in its probe that the murderers of Kanhaiyalal had links with Dawat-e-Islami and one of the two accused (Riyaz Khatri and Ghous Mohammad) in the deadly attack in Udaipur was inspired by Islam and visited Karachi in 2014. Notably, Pakistan refuted the claims of the involvement of a Pakistan-based organisation in the Kanhaiyalal murder case.

However, in an exclusive report, India Today has made shocking revelations that expose the lies of Pakistan. Dawat-e-Islami has employed technology as a weapon to push its Jihadist ideology and instill hatred into the hearts of Indian Muslims.

The official website of Dawat-e-Islami provides a number of online programmes on religious subjects. Notably, the organisation is operational in Bangladesh, Canada, Hong Kong, the UK, and the USA but not in India.

However, India Today in its report claims that when its investigative reporter applied for one of Dawat-e-Islami’s courses under a fake name, Rashid Ahmed, he received a response within hours over mail.

Image credit: IndiaToday

A person named Hasin Ahmed claiming to be from the Madhya Pradesh branch of Dawat-e-Islami reportedly called the reporter and inquired about the reporter’s application for the course. The two discussed the fees and timings of the course.

Notably, online classes were claimed to be strictly audio-based while the medium was Skype. As per the report, “Teacher MTM 522 Faizan Online Academy” ID began sharing several audio and video files with the reporter.

The files sent to Rashid Ahmed (the pseudonym used by the reporter) had content glorifying Pakistan and manipulating Indian Muslims to contribute towards strengthening Pakistan as a bastion of Islam.

In its pre-recorded audio messages, Dawat-e-Islami urged Indian Muslims to confront infidels (Kafirs), and even resort to violence for this cause.

“The country of Pakistan is a great blessing to us. We need to assist in its building”, the lessons said. In one audio clip, a man remarked, “We wish our country became the bastion of Islam in reality. Those who gave their lives for Khuda aren’t dead. They are very much alive. You’re simply not aware. People who have been killed for adhering to Khuda’s way shouldn’t even be considered dead, let alone be given the title of the dead. They’re still alive. People simply don’t comprehend that”.

Image credit: IndiaToday

Reportedly, the content provided by Dawat-e-Islami also championed sacrifices (Qurbani) in the name of Din-e-Islam.

“Islam relies on sacrifices; we must lay down our lives for Din for it to exist. Muslims who strengthen their consciences give Islam strength. Another audio message advised Muslims to always be ready to make a sacrifice in the name of Islam. Muslims have become complacent. Sin exists everywhere. Non-Muslims have become dominant. If anyone sacrifices their life, it’s only for worldly reasons. The vision for the afterlife has eroded.”

Involvement of Data-e-Islami was not only reported in Kanhaiyalal ‘sar tan se juda’ case but also in the murder of Kishan Bharwad. On January, 25, Kishan Bharwad was shot dead by two men on a bike over a social media post that had the image of Prophet Mohammad. In February, it was reported that over 2000 donation boxes for Dawat-e-Islami were found in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad.

According to the report, under the pretence of giving Muslims access to Islamic education, the money collected in the donation boxes is instead used to brainwash Muslims after being transferred to Pakistan and then returned to India via Dubai. Maulana Usmani, whose name had surfaced as a suspect in the murder of Kishan Bharwad, was accused of running a Dawat-e-Islami centre. Dawat-e-Islami has been allegedly calling upon Indian Muslims to work for Ghazwa-e-Hind, which is turning India into an Islamic state.