On Wednesday, the Punjab and Haryana High Court quashed the FIR against Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Bagga in a case of alleged provocative statements against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Notably, an FIR was lodged against the National Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party’s youth wing, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, after he criticized Kejriwal for his insensitive comments on the film The Kashmir Files which is a retelling of the Kashmir Genocide of Hindus.

Apart from Tajinder Bagga, FIR against former AAP leader and poet, Kumar Vishwas has also been quashed. Vishwas was booked for his remarks against Arvind Kejriwal.

Just In: Punjab and Haryana HC quashes FIRs against @DrKumarVishwas for his comments on @ArvindKejriwal pointing out his alleged nefarious political designs, accordingly HC says India is a free country, free from clutches of slavery, Vishwas said nothing “to spew venom” — LawBeat (@LawBeatInd) October 12, 2022

Reacting to the development, Tajinder Bagga tweeted, “Satyamev Jayate, Big slap on @/ArvindKejriwal’s face. Punjab High Court quashed FIR against me and @/DrKumarVishwas ji.”

Big slap on @ArvindKejriwal Face. Punjab High court Quashed FIR against Me & @DrKumarVishwas ji — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) October 12, 2022

In another tweet, Tajinder Bagga wrote that Arvind Kejriwal today has lost in court and will also lose Delhi. “Kejriwal lost in Court, Now he will lose Delhi. @/ArvindKejriwal ji apni sarkar ki ulti ginti shuru kar dijiye,” he tweeted.

Kejriwal lost in Court, Now he will lost Delhi. @ArvindKejriwal ji apni sarkar ki ulti ginti shuru kar dijiye — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) October 12, 2022

Meanwhile, Kumar Vishwas also took a jibe at Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and advised him to protect the self-respect of Punjab from ‘dwarf eyes’.

सरकार बनते ही,मुझ पर FIR करके असुरक्षित आत्ममुग्घ बौने ने जो पंजाब-पुलिस मेरे घर भेजी थी उस बेबुनियाद FIR को आज उच्च न्यायालय पंजाब ने ख़ारिज कर दिया।न्यायपालिका व मुझे प्यार करने वालों का आभार। प्यारे अनुज @BhagwantMann को पुनः सलाह कि पंजाब के स्वाभिमान को बौनी-नज़रों से बचाए❤️ https://t.co/yMVQnyT6Jx — Dr Kumar Vishvas (@DrKumarVishwas) October 12, 2022

On April 2nd this year, Tajinder Bagga had revealed how the Punjab Police had arrived at his residence in Delhi to arrest him without intimating about any FIR. The Punjab police had allegedly not informed the local police about the same. After the arrest, Bagga was brought back to Delhi after the Haryana and Delhi police intervened.

Previously, Punjab Police had filed an FIR against Bagga for his criticism of Arvind Kejriwal after the Delhi CM mocked ‘The Kashmir Files’ movie during the Delhi assembly’s budget session, calling it a ‘jhoothi’ film. The film depicts the plight of Kashmiri Hindus during the genocide that occurred in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Tajinder Bagga’s statement was played by India TV during coverage of the protest outside CM Kejriwal’s house on March 30. “The way the biggest genocide in India’s history after independence was mocked in Delhi Assembly, and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal claimed the story of Kashmiri Pandit’s genocide on which the film [The Kashmir Files] was based was a lie, I feel the 100 crore Hindus will never forgive him,” Bagga said in the statement.

“In 2007, Sonia Gandhi said Bhagwan Ram does not exist,” he continued, “and today that party’s existence is in doubt.” As a result, I’d like to assure Arvind Kejriwal that the Hindus of this country will tell him where he stands. He must apologise for what he said. If he does not apologise, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha workers would not let him live (Wo jab take maafi nahi manngenge hum unhe chayn se jeene nahi denge). We would continue our protests till he apologizes.”

Notably, what Tajinder Bagga said was a commonly used phrase, and there was no threat to his life, but the gist of it was lost in repetition and translation.