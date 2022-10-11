The Muslim community in India and worldwide celebrated Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi on October 8 and 9 this year. The festivities happen on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. Many processions were taken out to celebrate Prophet’s birthday across the country. However, several of these processions got tainted with the controversial Islamist slogans of ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ (call for the beheading of those who allegedly disrespect Prophet Muhammad).

Twitter user Maha Vinash Aghadi compiled a list of videos of alleged processions that were taken out on Eid-e-Milad. In these videos, recorded across India, Islamists can be heard raising the ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ slogans, openly calling for beheadings. Here are the eight instances where such slogans were raised.

Amravati, Maharashtra

In the first video that News18India journalist Vivek Gupta initially shared, Islamists were seen raising the violent slogan in Amravati (rural) Maharashtra. Notably, Hindu businessman Umesh Kolhe was also killed in Amravati by Islamists for allegedly sharing a post supporting the former spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Nupur Sharma.

BIG Breaking:



After Jodhpur and Una, now “Sar Tan Se Juda” slogans now being reported from Amravati (Rural).



FIR lodged on 9-10 people, investigation ongoing.



Previously Umesh Kolhe was múrdered by Islamists, for WhatsApp post supporting Nupur Sharma.pic.twitter.com/Q30vNSBkhK — Maha Vinash Aghadi ᴾᵃʳᵒᵈʸ (@MVAGovt) October 10, 2022

As per reports, FIR has been registered in the matter against nine to ten people, and the investigation is underway. In the video, Islamists were raising the slogan with the song “Sar Tan Se Juda” playing on DJ. OpIndia has reported in detail about such provocative songs.

Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh

The second video in the list came from Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh. Dainik Bhaskar journalist Sachin Gupta shared the video. Reportedly, FIR has been registered in the matter, and the local SP has said that those who raised the slogans would be tried as communal goons.

“गुस्ताख–ए–रसूल की एक ही सजा, सर तन से जुदा”



UP के जिला आजमगढ़ में बारावफात के जुलूस में ये नारे लगे। पुलिस ने FIR दर्ज की। SP बोले – ऐसे आरोपियों को सांप्रदायिक गुंडे के रूप में जिला बदर किया जाएगा। #Azamgarh pic.twitter.com/cjSq7i61vI — Sachin Gupta (@sachingupta787) October 10, 2022

The police said two videos in the matter were brought to their attention. They have apprehended three accused in the case.

Una, Gujarat

The third video came from Una, Gujarat, and was shared by Kalinga Rights Forum. Kalinga Rights Forum filed a complaint in the matter with DGP Gujarat Police, Home Ministry, India, Gujarat Cheif Minister, Collector, and DM of Una for issuing murder threats with the slogan ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ terrorising and criminally intimidating Hindus while passing through Hindu shops and markets.

Filed Complaint with DGP @GujaratPolice, @HMOIndia Collector & DM @CMOGuj Una City , Gir Somnath District Gujrat against MU$LIMS for issuing Murder threats with Slogan “#SarTanSeJuda” terrorising & Criminally Intimidating Hindus while passing through Hindu shops & Markets pic.twitter.com/5msnP4t62J — Kalinga Rights Forum (@KalingaForum) October 10, 2022

Khandwa, Maharashtra

Yogi Yogesh Agrawal of Hindu Dharmasena shared the following video. In the video, Islamists were seen raising slogans in Khandwa, Maharashtra. In his tweet, Agrawal said, “Sar Tan Se Juda slogans were raised in Eid Miladunnabi procession. Hindu organizations objected to the slogans raised in the procession, and they have submitted a memorandum to the Superintendent of Police demanding action.

Jodhpur, Rajasthan

Twitter user Anshul Saxena shared the fifth video. He wrote, “Sar Tan Se Juda slogans raised during Eid Milad-Un-Nabi procession in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Does this not hurt their religious sentiments? Eid Milad-Un-Nabi is an annual celebration to commemorate the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad.” OpIndia has covered the incident earlier. It was reported that the main accused identified as Roshan Ali, was booked and arrested by the police.

Now, Sar Tan Se Juda slogans raised during Eid Milad-Un-Nabi procession in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.



Does this not hurt their religious sentiments?



Eid Milad-Un-Nabi is an annual celebration to commemorate the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. pic.twitter.com/vyCa1lhAI7 — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) October 9, 2022

Amethi, Uttar Pradesh

The next video came from Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, and Journalist Ashutosh Pathak shared it. “Slogans of Sar Tan Se Juda were raised during processing in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh. The video of the incident went viral. The police have filed a case against 19 people, including ten unknown. Seven of the accused were arrested by the police,” said Pathak.

Amethi Police said a case against nine named and other unnamed accused in this case. Further investigation is underway and action will be taken based on technical evidence.

Dhule, Maharashtra

The seventh video came from Dhule, Maharashtra and Advocate Rohit Chandode shared it. He wrote in the tweet, “Action should be taken after the offensive slogans of ‘Gustakh Ai Nabi Ki Ekhi Saja Sar Tan Se Juda Sar Tan Se Juda’ and ‘Agar Bharat Me Rahna Hoga, Nara Ai Takbir Allah Hu Akbar Kahena Hoga’ were raised by terrorist-minded people during the Eid-e-Milad procession in Dhule city.” (Translation done using Google Translate).

Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh

The eighth video in the series was shared by UP Tak. As per reports, the slogans were raised in the presence of police. The police are investigating the matter.

As per police, six people have been arrested in the matter.

संदर्भित प्रकरण में सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत कर 06 अभियुक्तों को गिरफ्तार किया गया है,अग्रिम वैधानिक कार्यवाही प्रचलित है। — Mirzapur Police (@mirzapurpolice) October 11, 2022

The consequences of uncontrolled Islamists raising ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ slogans

The ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ slogan has been around for a long time in India and Hindus have faced the consequences of ignoring its provocative nature. Most notable cases include the murder of Mahashay Rajpal (killed in the 1920s for publishing Rangeela Rasool), Kamlesh Tiwari (killed in 2019 for alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed), Kanhaiya Lal (killed in 2022 for supporting Nupur Sharma), Umesh Kolhe (killed 2022 for supporting Nupur Sharma), Kishan Bharwad (Killed in 2022 for publishing a visual image of Prophet Muhammad), Harsha (killed in February 2022 for his fierce stand against wearing the Burqa at college campuses) and many others.