On Wednesday, the Uttar Pradesh Police registered an FIR against 40-45 unknown Islamists for brutally attacking and threatening a minor Hindu boy named Mohit Chauhan in Shamsabad area of Farrukhabad district. The victim was attacked over a Facebook post in which he had identified himself as a ‘proud Hindu’. The Islamists, while attacking Chauhan, threatened that they won’t allow any ‘proud Hindu’ to survive in the area.

According to the reports, the victim has identified seven accused Islamists and has registered a case against them. The case has also been registered against 40-45 unknown Islamists who attacked the victim. According to police, most of the attackers are minors. The incident is said to have happened on October 25, when Bilal Ali, Sartaj, Rehan, Amir, Noor Mohammad, and 40-45 other unknown Islamists attacked Mohit Chauhan.

Chauhan in his complaint mentioned that he was hanging out with some of his friends at around 5:15 pm in Shamsabad when the mob of Islamists arrived at the spot and started abusing him and his friends. They also threatened the victim and asked him to take down the ‘pro-Hindu’ Facebook post in which he had identified himself as a ‘Proud Hindu’. They also stated that they won’t allow any ‘proud Hindu’ person to survive in the city.

The Islamists then began thrashing Mohit and his friends identified as Arsh, Aryan, and Akshay. They continued beating four while dragging them from a restaurant, where they (the victim and his friends) were hanging out, to Dalveer Khan lane in the city. The Islamists also issued death threats to the victim and his friends.

According to the complaint, the Islamist attackers are linked to the group ‘Devil Group 302’ which is active on Instagram. Social media users linked to this group are known for posting photos with illegal weapons on the social media platform Facebook. The group members also often post offensive social media posts. Police have registered a case under sections 147, 323, 504, 506 of IPC. OpIndia has obtained a copy of the complaint given to the police in this regard.

A video of this incident has gone viral over the internet. A mob of Islamists is seen taking to the streets in the video. The Farrukhabad Police happened to take cognizance of the incident and have begun the investigation into the case. According to the police, most of the accused booked in the case are minors.

Notably, several Hindu organizations also took cognizance of the incident and staged a protest outside the police station demanding justice for Mohit Chauhan. Police said that the situation is under control now and that further investigation into the case is underway.