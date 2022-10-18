Continuing their spree of targeted killings in the valley, terrorists killed two labourers from Uttar Pradesh in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Monday, October 17. The incident came two days after a Kashmiri Pandit named Pooran Krishan Bhat was shot dead by terrorists in the Shopian district of Kashmir.

Terrorists lobbed hand grenade in Harmen, Shopian in which two labourers namely Monish Kumar & Ram Sagar, both residents of Kannauj, UP got injured. They were shifted to the hospital where they succumbed. Area cordoned off: Jammu and Kashmir Police — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2022

The two migrant labourers identified as Monish Kumar and Ram Sagar, both residents of Kannauj in UP, were killed after the terrorists lobbed a grenade at them in the Harmen area in South Kashmir’s Shopian district.

The victims were sleeping at the time of the attack. The injured labourers were rushed to the hospital where they succumbed to the injuries.

The Kashmir police took to Twitter on Tuesday to inform about the incident and that the LeT terrorist who had hurled the grenade at the two labourers has been arrested. Further interrogation and raids are continuing in the area, the police confirmed.

“#Terrorists lobbed hand grenade in Harmen #Shopian in which two labourers from UP namely Monish Kumar & Ram Sagar, both residents of Kanooj, UP got injured. They were shifted to hospital where they succumbed. Area cordoned off,” Tweeted Kashmir Zone Police on Tuesday.

In a subsequent tweet, the police stated that the terrorist who lobbed the grenade had been arrested. “Hybrid #terrorist of proscribed #terror outfit LeT Imran Bashir Ganie of Harmen #Shopian who lobbed grenade #arrested by Shopian police. Further #investigation and raids are going on,” the post read.

Hybrid #terrorist of proscribed #terror outfit LeT Imran Bashir Ganie of Harmen #Shopian who lobbed grenade #arrested by Shopian police. Further #investigation and raids are going on: ADGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/nP8xixR8GG — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) October 17, 2022

On October 15, a Kashmiri Pandit, identified as Puran Krishan Bhat, died after he was shot at from a very close range near his house in Chowdari Gund in this south Kashmir district. According to locals, he was living in Shopian and had never migrated.

After being shot, Pooran Krishan Bhat was rushed to the local hospital. The doctor examined him and declared brought dead.

In June this year, OpIndia reported how the killing of civilians by terrorists in the valley suddenly peaked in October last year. There have been many target killings of Hindus in the last few months, with the number certain to rise if we include other non-local Hindus and Muslim government officials who have also been targeted in the valley recently.