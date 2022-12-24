The Kerala Police Cyber Cell on Friday, December 23, arrested a person named Mohammad Faizal for luring several girls through matrimonial sites and then looting them for lakhs of rupees. The accused is also said to have sexually exploited some of the girls whom he met through the matrimonial websites.

According to the local reports, the accused trapped the girls by introducing himself as a Hindu person named Amal Krishna. He also managed to attain fake identity cards including an Aadhaar card, Passport, Electoral card, and Pan card to prove that he was a Hindu.

Faizal used the internet to create his profile on several matrimonial sites and get in contact with girls looking for a probable match. He came in contact with many girls and their families through the website to loot them for money. He also developed sexual relations with the girls by luring them and taking them to various hotels.

It is said that the accused used to make the girls believe that he would marry them and then attain their bank details. He then swiftly used to withdraw money from their bank accounts. Reports mention that the accused is a resident of the Malappuram district in Kerala and has embezzled Rs 50 lakhs from a girl from Kondotty.

The accused was arrested by the Kollam Police from Ernakulam while he tried to use the bank account details of one of the girls he had cheated earlier. Reportedly, Mathrubhumi news mentions that the accused was arrested by the Police in a rape case and was put in Tihar jail for over 2 years.

Further investigations in the current case are underway.