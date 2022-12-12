In a video message that is being widely shared on Twitter, YouTuber and musician Shubham Shikari alleged that the Kota police in Rajasthan recently detained and harassed him over a song. Shubham shared the song “Tera Mandir Banaenge Shivaay” on his channel four months ago following the discovery of a Shivling inside the disputed Gyanvapi structure in Varanasi.

The video message has been doing the rounds on social media for the past few days. Many prominent users have shared the 0.48-second video message in which the devoted Hindu and ardent Shiv devotee Shubham Shikari is heard narrating his ordeal after he released the song celebrating the vindication of the long-held belief about the presence of a Shivling inside the disputed Gyanvapi structure.

The YouTuber is heard saying that after learning that a Shivling had been found inside the disputed Gyanvapi structure in Varanasi, he, like many other Hindus, expressed his happiness by uploading a song titled “Tera Mandir Banaenge Shivaay” on his YouTube channel. He added that he also released a poster to promote his song.

He added that recently, the Anantpura police in Kota, Rajasthan, detained him and took away his phone, which they are now refusing to give back. He asserted that the arbitrary action against him was taken for the aforementioned song he released on his YouTube channel.

Speaking further about the harassment he is experiencing, the YouTuber is heard saying that the court is continuously shifting the hearing date for his case since the court has not yet received the challan from the police. The police, on the other hand, have seized his phone, which has all of his musical creations and bhajans, and they are not giving it back.

Shubham Shikari also bemoans the fact that he is jobless for the last six months because his employer fired him since his case is still pending in court.

Shikari made an appeal to the Kota police to end the persecution and return his phone so that he can record his songs and restart his life, which has come to a standstill owing to the action taken against him.

The song for which the YouTuber alleged he is being intimidated and harassed by the Kota police can be viewed here.

Disputed Gyanvapi structure sealed, CRPF deployed as Shivling found inside during survey

OpIndia reported that on Monday, 16th of May, Civil Judge (Senior Division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar ordered the sealing of the disputed Gyanvapi structure. The court stated in its order that the Shivling discovery in the premises is significant evidence and it directed the CRPF commandant to guard the complex and prevent Muslims from entering. After counsel Hari Shankar Jain representing the Hindu side informed the court that a Shivling had been discovered inside the Gyanvapi premises during the survey, the court took this decision.

Advocate Hari Shankar Jain made the request to secure the premises after a Shivling was found inside the premises. Madan Mohan Yadav, another lawyer representing the Hindu side, said the Shivling is 12 feet by 8 inches in diameter and is in the direction where Nandi is facing, as is customary.