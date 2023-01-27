The India Today-CVoter Mood of the Nation survey indicated on Thursday that 53 per cent of the over 1.40 lakh respondents believed that Muslim men indulge in ‘love jihad’. As per the media outlet, a total of 1,40,917 people participated in the survey. An additional 1,05,008 interviews from CVoter’s regular tracker were also analyzed.

India Today survey says 53% Muslims believe in Love jihad. Liberals & seculars & even govt deny they do. I recall my 2020 article in New Indian Express. See https://t.co/SE2dAO4aE4

I have quoted Islamic testimony which says Islam spreads by marriage and “via Bed Room” pic.twitter.com/zN2SEb4CEx — S Gurumurthy (@sgurumurthy) January 27, 2023

Out of the total number of respondents, 53% agreed with the phenomenon of love jihad and concurred that Muslim males engage in the practice in which vulnerable Hindu women are targeted by Muslim men, lured and deceived, forcibly converted to Islam, tortured, raped, and then either killed or abandoned.

Image source: India Today

While the left and the so-called liberals have always dismissed these occurrences as a figment of the ‘right-wing imagination’, the cases are real.

To combat this grave threat, many states, including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, and Karnataka, have enacted stringent laws that criminalise Love Jihad and other forms of illegal conversions; however, several incidents continue to emerge every other day from every nook and corner of the country where susceptible and vulnerable Hindu women are being targeted and exploited in the name of ‘love’.

OpIndia has consistently been at the forefront of reporting incidents in which vulnerable Hindu women are groomed to accept their own subjugation at the hands of Muslim men. When the year 2022 came to an end, OpIndia reported as many as 153 instances of ‘Love Jihad’ or ‘Grooming Jihad’ we documented last year.