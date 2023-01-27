Friday, January 27, 2023
HomeNews Reports53% of respondents believe Muslim men indulge in 'love jihad': India Today Mood of...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

53% of respondents believe Muslim men indulge in ‘love jihad’: India Today Mood of the Nation survey

As per the media outlet, a total of 1,40,917 people participated in the survey. An additional 1,05,008 interviews from CVoter's regular tracker were also analyzed. 53 per cent of them believed Muslim males indulged in love jihad.

OpIndia Staff
Representational image
9

The India Today-CVoter Mood of the Nation survey indicated on Thursday that 53 per cent of the over 1.40 lakh respondents believed that Muslim men indulge in ‘love jihad’. As per the media outlet, a total of 1,40,917 people participated in the survey. An additional 1,05,008 interviews from CVoter’s regular tracker were also analyzed.

Out of the total number of respondents, 53% agreed with the phenomenon of love jihad and concurred that Muslim males engage in the practice in which vulnerable Hindu women are targeted by Muslim men, lured and deceived, forcibly converted to Islam, tortured, raped, and then either killed or abandoned.

Image source: India Today

While the left and the so-called liberals have always dismissed these occurrences as a figment of the ‘right-wing imagination’, the cases are real.

To combat this grave threat, many states, including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, and Karnataka, have enacted stringent laws that criminalise Love Jihad and other forms of illegal conversions; however, several incidents continue to emerge every other day from every nook and corner of the country where susceptible and vulnerable Hindu women are being targeted and exploited in the name of ‘love’.

OpIndia has consistently been at the forefront of reporting incidents in which vulnerable Hindu women are groomed to accept their own subjugation at the hands of Muslim men. When the year 2022 came to an end, OpIndia reported as many as 153 instances of ‘Love Jihad’ or ‘Grooming Jihad’ we documented last year.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
615,450FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com