All India Muslim Jamaat president gets upset after Baba Ramdev drops truth bombs in defense of Dhirendra Shastri, talks about religious terrorism

The Maulana has gotten miffed with Baba Ramdev after the latter presented some inconvenient facts while speaking in favour of Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri.

OpIndia Staff
All India Muslim Jannat president Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi (L) gets upset with Baba Ramdev (R) (Image source: Jagran)
After targeting Mahant Dhirendra Krishna Shastri of Bageshwar Dham, All India Muslim Jamaat president Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi has now turned his attention to Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev. The Maulana has gotten miffed with Baba Ramdev after the latter presented some inconvenient facts while speaking in support of Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri.

Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi has lashed out at Baba Ramdev claiming that he has linked religion with terrorism. According to reports, Maulana Shahabuddin said that terrorism has no religion. “Many other Muslim organisations, besides me, have condemned terrorist activities and will continue to do so in the future,” said Razvi.

He added, “Adherents of Hinduism, Buddhism, and Christianity are carrying out terrorist acts in countries like Burma, Denmark, and Sweden, so would it be wise to blame the entire church for their actions? That is why terrorism should not be associated with religion; it is like cancer that we must all work together to eradicate.”

People insulting great men of Sanatan tradition are Anti-India: Baba Ramdev

  • The statement by the Maulana came after Baba Ramdev told reporters on Thursday that religious terrorism is rising in India. He added the ones who are making inappropriate remarks and carrying out character assassination of “great men” of Sanatan tradition are all “anti-India” and should be opposed.

“Insulting remarks are being passed by many people against great men associated with the Sanatan tradition… They are all anti-India and are acting at the behest of international forces by showing disrespect to the country. They should be strongly opposed,” Ramdev told reporters in reply to a question about the controversy surrounding Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri.

Notably, earlier too, Baba Ramdev had come out in support of Dhirendra Krishna Shastri after the latter was accused of promoting superstition, an accusation that Shastri had vehemently refuted, claiming they were a part of a conspiracy against him.

All India Muslim Jamaat president accuses Bageshwar Dham chief of preaching against Islam

Notably, on January 26, All India Muslim Jamaat president Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi accused Dhirendra Krishna Shastri of preaching against Islam and inciting hatred in India. The Maulana further said that Dhirendra Shastri is conspiring to weaken Islam and mocking it in his public events. He urged the Chhattisgarh government to take strict action against the Hindu guru.

The Maulana added, “I implore the Government of India that, if it has created a legislation against conversion, then legal action should be taken against such babas who slander Islam and they should be stopped.”

The controversy around Bageshwar Dham

Notably, the entire row started some days ago when Mahant Dhirendra of Bageshwar Dham travelled to Nagpur for Ramkatha. Reportedly, Dhirendra Shastri brought 300 people back into Hinduism fold during a Gharwapsi program on Christmas last year.

After the Katha concluded, Shyam Manav, the national convenor of the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti, accused Dhirendra Krishna Shastri of promoting ‘superstition’. Shyam Manav has also filed an FIR against Shastri.

Later, in a video shared on the official Instagram page of Bageshwar Dham, Dhirnedra Shastri addressing the Nagpur controversy said that he is being targeted since he started raising the issue of Gharwapsi. He also asked Shyam Manav if he has ever questioned people of other religions over the alleged superstitions. 

