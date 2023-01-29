On Saturday (January 28) morning, a 13-year-old Palestinian terrorist open fired at a Jewish father-son duo near the City of David in Jerusalem.

As per reports, the accused attacked a 47-year-old man and his 22-year-old son while they were returning home after Shabbat services. The underage terrorist was equipped with a handgun and waiting in anticipation of Jewish worshippers behind parked cars.

#BREAKING: Another shooting terror attack reported in Ir David (‘City of David’), #Jerusalem. At least two people in serious condition, terrorist has been eliminated. pic.twitter.com/SD6QlPAiV8 — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) January 28, 2023

The 22-year-old man, who is a paratrooper with the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), shot back at the accused, severely injuring him in the process. He is said to be in stable condition while the juvenile Palestinian terrorist is in serious condition. The 47-year-old man got away with moderate injuries.

Meanwhile, the police arrested the parents of the terrorist and raided his residence in the Silwan neighbourhood of East Jerusalem. According to them, the accused stole the handgun from his family member without their knowledge.

📹 متابعة صفا | اللحظات الأولى لتنفيذ عملية إطلاق النار في بلدة سلوان بالقدس والتي أسفرت عن إصابة مستوطنين اثنين pic.twitter.com/cSDwKxD5SU — وكالة صفا (@SafaPs) January 28, 2023

Before going about his way shooting Jews, the juvenile terrorist reportedly wrote on Facebook – “Mom, please don’t be angry with me.” On receiving information about the attack, the paramedics rushed to the spot and rushed the victims to Shaare Zedek Hospital.

As expected, the spokesperson for the Islamist terror outfit Hamas, Hazem Qaseem, hailed the terror attack and dubbed it as a ‘heroic action’ and a ‘continuation of resistance’ against Israelis.

البطل #محمد_عليوات البالغ من العمر 13 عامًا منفذ هجوم #عملية_سلوان والتي اسفرت عن اصابتين لمستوطنين اثنين احدهما بالغة .

وجد في دفتره مكتوب: “اللهم إما نصر أو شهادة ؛سامحني يا ماما ، ستفتخرِ بي”🔥#عملية_القدس pic.twitter.com/fBkSsg6qL3 — مزون (@newsmazoon) January 28, 2023

“The heroic action in Silwan is a confirmation of the continuation of the resistance action in all the occupied territories, and in response to the crimes of the occupation against our people in the holy places,” he said.

Meanwhile, the actions of the 13-year-old terrorist was condemned by the US Department of Defense. In a statement, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said, “We are in close contact with our Israeli partners and stand firmly with them in the face of this attack.”

Jerusalem: Palestinian terrorist kills 7 Jews, injures 3 others in a deadly attack

On Friday (January 27) night, a 21-year-old Palestinian terrorist went on a killing spree and gunned down 7 Jews outside a synagogue in Neve Yaakov in East Jerusalem.

As per reports, he started shooting at the victims at around 8:15 pm using a handgun, marking the deadliest attack on the Jewish community since 2008. The unnamed terrorist then fled the scene in his car, only to be tracked down by the police within 5 minutes.

7 killed, 10 injured in synagogue terror attack in #Jerusalem 🇮🇱



Paramedics have arrived onto the scene and began providing treatment to those injured. pic.twitter.com/CAH9Paiv1B — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) January 27, 2023

He was neutralised following a brief encounter with the cops. Meanwhile, his parents have been nabbed by the Israeli police. A total of 7 people were killed while 3 others were injured in the lone wolf attack. While 5 victims died on the spot, 2 others passed away on their way to the hospital.

Islamist terror outfit, Hamas, celebrated the death of Jews and even civilians were seen cheering with fireworks in the Gaza strip and other disputed territories.