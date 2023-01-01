On December 31, Ghaziabad Police arrested a man identified as 22-year-old Khalid for allegedly killing his 18-year-old friend Rocky. The police have also arrested a 35-year-old woman named Janum for being an accomplice in the crime. All three were residents of Kalchhina village, Ghaziabad.

Krishan Pal, the father of Rocky, filed a missing person’s complaint about his son at Bhojpur police station on December 30. The police registered a case under Section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and two teams were formed to find Rocky. Assistant Commissioner of Police of Modinagar, Sunil Kumar Singh, said in a statement that Rocky was seen with Khalid before disappearing.

Police took Khalid in custody for questioning, where he confessed to the crime. Based on Khalid’s information, Rocky’s dead body was recovered from a sugarcane field and sent for post-mortem. ACP Singh said, “Khalid told cops that Rocky and he used to visit a general store run by Janum in the village while Janum’s husband was in Delhi for work. Over the past several months, Khalid and Rocky had developed feelings for Janum. A few days ago, Khalid confessed to Janum that he did not like Rocky visiting her and both planned to eliminate him.”

Khalid was not pleased with Rocky’s regular visits to Janum, and he told her about it. They decided to eliminate Rocky and planned to kill him. ACP added that on December 28, Khalid called Rocky to his place at around 4 PM. Rocky accompanied Khalid to the field on the pretext of watering it. Khalid waited for dark and then took Rocky to a pond nearby, where he strangulated him. Khalid then hid Rocky’s body in a field nearby.

A case was registered under Sections 302, 201, and 120B of the IPC against Khalid and Janum.