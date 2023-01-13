Friday, January 13, 2023
‘NIA to probe terror attacks in Rajouri’: Home Minister Amit Shah says in Jammu and Kashmir

Both NIA and Jammu police will jointly investigate the twin terror attacks in Rajouri

Amit Shah said that NIA will investigate the terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. Image Source: OpIndia File Photo
The investigation into the terrorist attack in Rajouri has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Union Home Minister Amit Shah gave this information during his visit to Jammu on Friday, 13th January 2023. He said the investigation into the Rajouri terror attack has been handed over to the NIA. Both NIA and Jammu police will jointly investigate the incident. All the incidents that have taken place in the last one and a half years will also be investigated.

The Union Home Minister was scheduled to visit the families of the victims of the terror attack but his visit to Rajouri was postponed due to bad weather. However, he spoke to the victim’s families over the phone and listened to them carefully.

Amit Shah said, “I have spoken to the families of the deceased over the phone. I was supposed to go there to meet him myself but today due to the weather we could not reach there. I have listened to them and I have also spoken to Lieutenant Governor Manoj ji.”

Amit Shah further said, “All aspects have been discussed in detail with all kinds of agencies engaged in the security of Jammu and Kashmir. Preparations will be made to make a very safe grid in the coming days. All including BSF, CRPF, Army, and Jammu and Kashmir Police are fully prepared. The entire 360-degree safety cycle has also been discussed.”

“We had a telephone conversation with the Union Home Minister. He has assured to meet us during his next visit,” a member of the victim’s family told while interacting with the media. A woman named Saroj Bala, who was among the victims’ families, said, “I lost both my sons in the Dhangri attack that took place in the first week of January 2023 and I urged him (Amit Shah) to give us justice and give a strong reply to their killers.”

It is notable that seven people including two children were killed in two terror attacks that took place on January 1 and 2 in the Dhangri village of the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. Four civilians were gunned down on January 1 while two children and one other were killed in an explosion that took place on January 2.

