Tuesday, January 17, 2023
HomeNews ReportsSurat court rejects bail to 'love jihad' accused Muhammad Samat Ali Sheikh, who posed...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Surat court rejects bail to ‘love jihad’ accused Muhammad Samat Ali Sheikh, who posed as a Hindu to lure a girl and forced her to read Namaz and convert

The accused forced the victim to convert to Islam and perform Namaz.

OpIndia Staff
arrest
Representative Image (Source: Indian Express)
52

A local court in Surat denied bail to a 51-year-old man called Muhammad Samat Ali Sheikh who had disguised himself as Mukesh Mahavir Gupta and married a Hindu girl from the Dindili region. At the time, Sheikh claimed to be a Railway employee, reports Desh Gujarat.

After a few months of marriage, the victim Hindu girl realized that her husband was not Hindu. She was subsequently forced to convert to Islam and perform Namaz. Feeling harassed, the victim filed a complaint at the Dindoli police station of Surat. The police filed an FIR against the accused and charged him under the Freedom of Religion Act and other relevant sections of the IPC.

Since then, the accused has been held in judicial custody. The accused sought release for 30 days on medical grounds, but the government’s lawyer, RP Dobariya, had opposed it. The court in its order rejected the plea of the accused seeking bail. 

The menace of Love Jihad (Grooming jihad) has been rapidly spreading its tentacles across many parts of the country, where vulnerable Hindu women are being targeted by Muslim men, enticed and misled, forcibly converted to Islam, tortured, raped, and then either killed or abandoned.

To combat this grave threat, many states, including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, and Karnataka, have enacted stringent laws that criminalise Love Jihad and other forms of illegal conversions. Still, several incidents continue to emerge every other day from every nook and corner of the country where susceptible and vulnerable Hindu women are being targeted and exploited in the name of ‘love’.

OpIndia has consistently been at the forefront of reporting incidents in which vulnerable Hindu women are groomed to accept their own subjugation at the hands of Muslim men. When the year 2022 came to an end, OpIndia reported as many as 153 instances of ‘Love Jihad’ or ‘Grooming Jihad’ we documented last year.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsLove Jihad Gujarat
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Why would I stop anyone from selling a house when I want to go myself’: Advocate Pradeep Sharma calls ‘The Wire’ report on Brahmapuri...

राहुल पाण्डेय -
Advocate Pradeep Sharma told us why he would stop others from selling the house when he was preparing to sell his own house. Referring to the condition of his area, he said that Hindus are constantly selling houses from this street. During the conversation, we were also informed about Muslims buying a Hindu Brahmin's house and building a mosque there.
News Reports

Pune: 14 booked for forcing Hindus to convert to Christianity, earlier 3 were charged for offering red grape juice as the ‘blood of Jesus...

Siddhi Somani -
A local filed a complaint against evangelists alleging that they were forcing his family to embrace Christianity.

Bottom 50% of Indians pay 64% of GST: Oxfam India’s claims about ‘disproportionate’ taxing of poor is ‘mathematically impossible’. Here is why

Sushant Singh Rajput’s pet dog Fudge passes away, fans mourn, say ‘united in heaven’

Even a simple egg curry recipe in NYT becomes an anti-Modi rant, columnist chef makes it about bashing ‘pro-vegetarian Hindus’

Muslim youths abuse, assault Hindu men over petty brawl, indulge in stone pelting as it turns communal in Aligarh: Details

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
613,368FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com