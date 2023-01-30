The Uttar Pradesh police arrested five people involved in the desecration of the holy Hindu scripture Ramcharitmanas in the Vrindavan area of Lucknow on January 29. Those arrested include Mohammad Salim, Satyendra Kushwaha, Yashpal Singh, Devendra Yadav and Suresh Yadav.

Lucknow, UP | Five people have been arrested for tearing and burning copies of Ramcharitmanas supporting SP MLC Swami Prasad Maurya after the video of tearing and burning copies of Ramcharitmanas went viral: PGI Police pic.twitter.com/ZFoRHqb9Eh — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 30, 2023

The accused have been arrested under IPC sections 120-B, 142, 143, 153-A, 295, 295-A, 298, 504, 505(2) and 506.

DCP East Lucknow has in a video byte also confirmed the arrest of five accused in the case.

Earlier the UP police had booked 10 known and several unidentified people in the case. The people who were booked were members of Akhil Bharatiya OBC Mahasabha and Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya. The police have said that a case was registered against these individuals for “promoting enmity” after they allegedly burnt photocopies of the pages of Ramcharitmanas in the Vrindavan area of the city on January 29.

The FIR has been filed at the PGI police station in Lucknow. The police said that the FIR was registered against Yashpal Singh Lodhi, Devendra Yadav, Mahendra Pratap Yadav, Naresh Singh, SS Yadav, Sujit, Santosh Verma, and Salim based on a complaint filed by BJP leader Satnam Singh Lavi.

The action was taken after Akhil Bharatiya OBC Mahasabha, on January 29, burnt the copies of the holy Hindu scripture Ramcharitmanas in the Vrindavan Yojana of the PGI Kotwali area of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The OBC Mahasabha members announced their support to Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya who recently stirred controversy by saying that the Ramcharitmanas should be banned.