A 36-year-old non-binary and queer individual from Seattle, who identifies as a trans dad, has documented their experience of giving birth using the reproductive organs they were born with, following a one-night stand during their medical transition.

Danny Wakefield, who was assigned female at birth, came out as transmasculine at 25 years old, underwent testosterone treatment for nine years and had a double mastectomy in Florida during the transition.

“Although I identify as transmasculine rather than male, people often read me as a cisgender gay man. So I’m aware that it does make me more visible to live in my identity as a transmasculine person,” Wakefield wrote in a 2020 piece for Newsweek.

In April 2021, Wakefield discovered they were pregnant after a one-night stand with a man, while they were also experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

Wilder, whose gender identity is not yet specified as it is considered “part of their story,” was born in 2020.

“I’ve known for my entire life that I’ve wanted children and I knew before I transitioned that I would want to carry at least one child,” they wrote.

“During the transition, many people choose to freeze their eggs. I also had to consider how I would feed my baby after my double mastectomy. These were small decisions that had to be made, but I don’t regret them,” the individual stated.

“I don’t think I would be here with Wilder if I hadn’t taken care of myself and honoured my identity back then,” they added.

Wakefield described their experience of being pregnant during the pandemic, which involved staying at home instead of going out in public regularly, which “would have been quite different.”

“Despite the sickness, it was the most beautiful experience I’ve ever had. I’ve developed a newfound appreciation for my body that I’ve never felt before,” they added.

Wakefield, who is also a recovering addict, has gained over a million followers on social media by chronicling their parental journey on the website Danny the Trans Dad and on Instagram and TikTok accounts under the same name.

“Just because I don’t identify as a woman, it doesn’t mean I can’t use the reproductive organs I was born with,” the parent says in a TikTok video.

“I was assigned female at birth because I have a uterus, but I do not identify as a girl. I identify as non-binary. I have the capability to carry and give birth to a child, so that’s what I did. Transmen and non-binary individuals can give birth too,” they wrote.

Wakefield told Yahoo Life that they faced “snickers” from nurses and “doubt, disbelief, and a lack of knowledge” from doctors who were not equipped to address their needs.

Wakefield reported to the outlet that in one instance, it took an hour and a half for medical staff to provide treatment due to disbelief that they were pregnant.

“Instead of asking me directly, the patient who’s sitting right in front of them, the doctors and nurses would talk quietly among themselves, asking each other questions about me,” they added.