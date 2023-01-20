Saturday, January 21, 2023
Uttar Pradesh: Ali Mohammad in Shahjahanpur rapes a minor Scheduled Caste girl after watching a porn video, arrested

According to reports, the minor girl had gone to the fields to fetch fodder for animals, where Ali Mohammad caught hold of her, forcibly took her to a nearby sugarcane field and raped her.

minor rape/ Image Source: India Today
A Muslim man allegedly raped a minor Scheduled Caste girl after watching an obscene video in a village in the Puwayan area of Shahjahanpur district in Uttar Pradesh. Unrest swept the region following the incident. Several organisations, including Hindu Rights groups, launched protests condemning the act and demanding strict action against the culprit.

In the wake of protests demanding action against the accused, the police arrested the man, identified as Ali Mohammad, on Friday, 20th January 2023.

According to a report by Jagran, the FIR was lodged on January 18 by a villager from a Scheduled Caste community at a police station in a village in the Puwayan area. In his complaint, he said that on January 17, his 13-year-old daughter had gone to the field to get fodder for animals. Ali Mohammad, an old Muslim man from the village who already was there, caught her and forcibly took her to a nearby sugarcane field to rape, the complaint said.

Following the incident, the teenager came home and narrated the ordeal to her family, after which her father lodged a complaint with the police. According to the reports, the police did not take action initially. When VHP district president KK Gupta came to know about this, he spoke to the local police inspector and demanded justice for the victim. Subsequently, an FIR was filed in the matter and Ali Mohammad was arrested by the police from Mohammadi Marg on Friday, amid protests by rights groups demanding justice for the SC girl.

The accused told the police that for a long time he had been reading pornographic books and watching pornographic videos, which is why he raped the minor girl. The police have launched further investigation into this case.

