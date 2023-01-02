Monday, January 2, 2023
The weapon used to behead Hindu woman Daya Bheel in Pakistan recovered, reportedly “sorcerers” involved in the crime

OpIndia Staff
Pakistan: Weapon used in the murder and decapitation of Daya Bheel recovered
Daya Bheel in a family photo, image via Aaj English TV/ Abdul Rehman Khaskheli
12

A week after the brutal murder and rape of 40-year-old Daya Bheel in the Sindh province of Pakistan, the Hyderabad police recovered the alleged weapon used in the heinous crime.

As per a report by Dawn, the police team visited Sanghar city in Sindh and collected DNA samples of the suspects for forensic examination. The cops also recovered a sickle, which is believed to be the weapon used in the murder and decapitation of the Hindu woman.

The weapon will be sent to the laboratory of the Sindh health department to determine its connection to the crime. According to Dawn, no one has laid claim to the sickle so far.

The Hyderabad police also recovered a chaddar from the crime scene. According to preliminary investigation, there might be involvement of “sorcerers” in the heinous crime.

A police official told Dawn, “The sorcerers are being questioned from time to time. Daya Bheel’s relatives claimed that her husband had also died following a matter involving a sorcerer.”

The cops are also interrogating the suspects and verifying their call data records (CDR). According to Dawn, the deceased Hindu woman was in touch with a sorcerer named Roopo Bheel.

The murder of Daya Bheel

Daya Bheel, belonging to the Bheel community, was gang-raped and beheaded by unidentified persons on December 26 last year. Before dumping her body in a wheat field, the perpetrators also chopped off her breasts and removed the skin from the victim’s head.  

Reportedly, a sharp weapon was used to cut the body parts of the Hindu woman. The skin and the flesh from the separated head were removed by the murderers, exposing the skull. They also removed the breasts and a large portion of flesh from the chest of the woman, thereby exposing the ribs.

According to a report by My Sanghar, a local news channel, the police were investigating the matter and sniffer dogs were deployed to find leads. 

The deceased victim Daya Bheel belonging to the Bheel tribe was a widow and had five children. 

