On Sunday, February 5, Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter to continue his vile narrative against India over the Kashmir issue following the abrogation of Article 370. This time, however, instead of the Congress party, Imran Khan piggybacked on an article published by Arfa Khanum Sherwani, a ‘journalist’ with the ultra-leftist news portal, The Wire, to further his anti-India rhetorics.

Sharing a 2.15-second video clip from a report by The Wire, Imran Khan tweeted, “The vibrant & lively Kashmiris have lost their zeal to live under brutal Indian occupation & oppression in IIOJK. Humans only thrive in free societies. Today all those who value freedom must stand with the Kashmiris in their quest for liberation from illegal Indian Occupation.”

The vibrant & lively Kashmiris have lost their zeal to live under brutal Indian occupation & oppression in IIOJK. Humans only thrive in free societies. Today all those who value freedom must stand with the Kashmiris in their quest for liberation from illegal Indian Occupation.

Imran Khan used Arfa Khanum’s report to push his anti-India agenda on Monday, February 5, observed by Pakistan as ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day,’ to extend their support to Islamic terrorists and Kashmiri separatists, operating from Indian soil.

Interestingly, Imran Khan tweeted the same video clip that Arfa had shared on Twitter on the same day, asserting it was a snippet from her ground report from Kashmir.

My ground report from Kashmir :

Article 370 के बाद कश्मीरियों के हालात की सबसे ईमानदार रिपोर्ट.

My ground report from Kashmir :

Article 370 के बाद कश्मीरियों के हालात की सबसे ईमानदार रिपोर्ट.

The most honest account of the situation in Kashmir post 370.

In her article, the propagandist journalist attempted to infer how the people of Kashmir are suffering as a result of the Modi government’s decision to repeal Article 370 from the valley by providing so-called first-hand testimonies of a handful of Kashmiris.

Notably, the valley’s position has significantly improved with the removal of Article 370 in August 2019. The number of terror-related occurrences in the newly formed union areas has significantly decreased. Furthermore, the valley’s economic growth and development have increased after the repeal of Article 370. Kashmiri Pandits have been rehabilitated, and the tourism industry has also benefited.

In fact, a recent report by Asian Lite, an Asian daily published in the United Kingdom, stated how the Indian government has been successful in changing general perceptions around the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and lifting its people from their erstwhile economic state since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

Regardless of the truth, in the blind pursuit of political ambition and vilifying the ruling party, numerous Indian propagandists such as Arfa Khanum Sherwani and members of opposition parties have repeatedly used the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status as an excuse to pursue their anti-Modi agenda.

This tendency has also provided fodder to India’s enemies to further their agenda.

Ever since India revoked the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir, Imran Khan and his ilk have continued to push their anti-India narrative and have frequently cited the opposition party and leftist liberals to back up their anti-India stance.