In a horrific incident of targeted killing by left-wing terrorists in Chhattisgarh, a Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Neelkanth Kakkem was brutally hacked to death in the state’s Bijapur district on Sunday, February 5. According to reports, three Maoists, who came armed, dragged the BJP Mandal president of Usoor Block out of his house and beheaded him in front of his family members.

The leader had reportedly gone to his ancestral house in the Awapalli village in Usoor Tehsil in the Bijapur District of Chhattisgarh to attend the wedding of his sister-in-law when he was attacked with axes and knives by left-wing terrorists.

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. A case has been registered under relevant sections and a probe into the murder was initiated.

“It has been learned that the armed cadres of the proscribed CPI (M) attacked Neelkanth with axes and other sharp weapons till he collapsed and died on the spot,” Chandrakant Gavarna, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ACP) said.

The ACP further said, “We received news that Maoists have killed a civilian in Paikram village under Awapalli police station limits, following which a police team immediately rushed to the spot and seized the video.”

The ACP further added that according to information received, over 150 armed Maoists had arrived in the village to carry out the attack, but only three reached the BJP leader’s house and attacked him. The Maoists were in plain clothes.

Meanwhile, Lalita Kakkem, Neelkanth Kakkem’s wife, stated that three individuals forcibly pulled Neelkanth outside the home and brutally hacked him in front of family members and other locals before fleeing the scene.

According to authorities, the Maoists had already issued an ultimatum to the deceased BJP leader.

Notably, there is a long and endless list of security personnel and civilians killed in the attacks carried out by left-wing terrorists in Chhattisgarh. These attacks have been a grim reminder of the menace of Maoist terrorism afflicting the state.