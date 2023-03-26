Gangster Atiq Ahmed is scheduled to be shifted from Gujarat to Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, March 26. However, the former Samajwadi Party lawmaker is now scared of leaving the Sabarmati Jail in Gujarat and accompanying Uttar Pradesh Police to Prayagraj.

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has alleged that Uttar Pradesh’s chief minister Yogi Adityanath has already told the police about the ‘accident spot’ where Atiq Ahmed can possibly be killed in an encounter.

A team of Uttar Pradesh Police reached Sabarmati Central Jail in Ahmedabad on Sunday 26h March 2023, to pick up gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed. Looking at Atiq Ahmed’s previous applications, it is clear that he is afraid of the transit remand of the UP Police. Now he has refused to leave Sabarmati jail saying that he is very afraid of being killed in an encounter while on the way to Uttar Pradesh.

Atiq Ahmed has been lodged in Sabarmati Central Jail since June 2019. In April 2019, the Supreme Court directed the transfer of Atiq Ahmed to a high-security jail in Gujarat on charges of kidnapping and assaulting a businessman while in jail. Since then, Atiq Ahmed is in Sabarmati Central Jail. He kept pleading with the court not to keep him in UP jails saying that there was a threat to his life.

As the team of UP police is all set to bring the former SP politician to Prayagraj, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has alleged that Uttar Pradesh’s chief minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed the police to kill him in an encounter. He essentially indicated that the UP police may stage an accident on the way to UP and kill Atiq Ahmed in an encounter.

Akhilesh Yadav said, “Chief minister might have told them (UP police) on a phone call where to overturn the vehicle. And I had told this even in the past (at the time of Vikas Dubey’s death) that if you seek help from Google and America, you will come to know when the vehicle met with an accident and who overturned it. All of this is documented. Satellite may have all these records. This record will go nowhere. So you don’t make this mistake. If you ask this to America even after 3 to 4 years, they will bring this in front of you. If you track the map for every second, you will come to know how did the vehicle overturn.”

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Police reached Sabarmati Jail in Gujarat and presented a production warrant to bring gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. Earlier today, his medical examination was also conducted to confirm his health status before the move.