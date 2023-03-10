Children in Pakistani schools are being taught anti-India and anti-Hindu books. Pakistani children are being brainwashed with hatred of the neighbouring nation and Hindus, a minority in Pakistan’s population. Such textbooks contain inaccurate and negative references to the Indian National Congress and MK Gandhi. The history book has been updated with made-up events far from reality.

As per a News18 report, the history book being taught to class-8th and class-9th students in Pakistan has been published by the National Book Foundation. In Pakistan, Class 8 students are being taught that the Indian National Congress exclusively represented Hindus and was not the voice of all of India. The book claims that Indians founded the Congress to promote a ‘Hindu dominant’ Indian nationalism. It continued to represent the voice of Hindus, not all Indians. This is what necessitated the formation of a ‘Muslim League’ by Muslims.

For instance, the class 8 history book’s chapter on the foundation of the Indian National Congress (INC) during British rule reads: “Many Indians joined hands to demand India’s nationalism, purely Hindu in religion. Indian National Congress (INC), therefore, became more a Hindu political party than a voice of the whole of India.”

Screenshot of Pakistani textbook (Image via News18)

In addition, the book depicts Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi as a “Hindu leader who neglected Muslims”. The book claims that Gandhi and his supporters were pro-Hindu. Muslims were marginalized, which sowed discord in society. However, in reality, nobody can dispute that MK Gandhi backed Muslims; the Khilafat Movement is a significant example of this.

Gandhi and the Congress, according to the book, had little interest in the Khilafat Movement. The Congress had joined it under its agenda of ‘self-rule’. The book emphasizes several times that Muslims could not rely on Hindus to protect their rights of Muslims.

“The partition of Bengal brought the realization to Muslims that they could not expect any fair play from the Hindu majority. Therefore, to safeguard their interests, the Muslim leaders drew up a plan for separate electorates for their community,” a Pakistani textbook reads.

Image via News18

Furthermore, the book states that after the annulment of the Partition of Bengal in 1911, the Muslims had this realization that they could not trust Hindus or even the British to safeguard their rights.

“The Muslims came to realize that they could trust neither the Hindus nor the British for the protection of their rights…The Congress claimed to be a national party, but on the question of partition, it behaved like a sectarian Hindu organization,” the book reads.

In a chapter of class nine, the Government of India Act of 1935 is referenced. The act, according to the Pakistani textbook made provisions in favor of Hindus and against Muslims. It is claimed that Muslim participation in programs like Vidya Mandir and Wardha was prohibited under the Act. The book describes that the Congress wanted to make “Vande Mataram” the national anthem and made efforts to “replace” Urdu with Hindi. Interestingly, Vande Mataram is labelled as being anti-Muslim and provoking hatred against Muslims in the book.