Thursday, March 9, 2023
News Reports
Updated:

ED raids locations linked to separatist leader Qazi Yasir over his links to scam involving allotment of MBBS seats in Pakistan

OpIndia Staff
Qazi Yasir
ED raided house of Qazi Yasir and others in connection to MBBS seat allotment scam (Image: ANI/KashmirExclusive)
On March 9, Enforcement Directorate raided multiple locations, including the house of separatist leader Qazi Yasir and Jammu & Kashmir Salvation Movement chairman Zaffar Bhat. As per reports, the raids were conducted in connection with the MBBS Seat allotment scam.

The official said raids are being conducted in connection with the case of allotting MBBS seats to J&K residents in different colleges in Pakistan, the authorities said.

Notably, Yasir’s shopping complex was demolished by authorities in Anantnag last month as it was built on encroached government land. The raids took place in Srinagar’s Bagh-e-Mehtab and Anantnag’s Qazi Mohalla. The agency also raided one of Syed Khalid Geelani’s houses.

In January this year, National Investigation Agency (NIA) attached the office of Hurriyat Conference in Srinagar’s Rajbagh area after Delhi Court ordered the same in a terror funding case. In the notice pasted outside Hurriyat’s office, the agency informed the public that the office was in the name of Nayim Ahmed Khan, who was facing trial in NIA Court, Patiala House Court, New Delhi.

On February 2, the authorities demolished the business complex owned by Qazu Yasir in Anantnag. A JCB bulldozer was used to partially demolish sections of the structure, which had allegedly been built illegally on government property near the stadium in Anantnag. The demolition was carried out in the morning by Jammu and Kashmir police and officials from the Anantnag district administration’s revenue department. The building was yet to be rented out. The building was sealed and scheduled to be handed over to the Municipal Council, Anantnag.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

