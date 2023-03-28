On March 27, Noida Police removed a makeshift “mosque” from Supertech Ecovillage-2 society located in Greater Noida West after residents objected to alleged outsiders coming for Namaz during Ramzan. As per reports, the residents of the society objected to the makeshift mosque for security reasons, as outsiders were allegedly coming to offer prayers. The setup was done in the open area by the maintenance company without the permission of the residents.

UP : नोएडा की सुपरटेक ईको विलेज-2 सोसाइटी में सामूहिक नमाज पढ़ने पर हंगामा।



पुलिस ने कहा- सोसाइटी के मुस्लिम लोगों द्वारा नमाज पढ़ने से रेजिडेंट्स को आपत्ति नहीं है। बल्कि वे चाहते हैं कि कोई मुस्लिम दूसरी सोसाइटी से यहां आकर नमाज न पढ़े।



फिलहाल सामूहिक नमाज बंद की गई। pic.twitter.com/F71K2ExJV7 — Sachin Gupta (@sachingupta787) March 28, 2023

Bisrakh Police Station in-charge Anil Rajput said in a statement that a complaint was made via phone about the scuffle between the residents of two communities at the society. The police reached the spot and got the makeshift mosque removed.

An unnamed resident was quoted by News18 as saying that when residents noticed people offering namaz regularly in the society, they inquired if they were residents. When it was revealed they were non-residents, the residents got worried. The society does not have security gates installed either.

Cries of Islamophobia and misinformation on social media

After the incident, several Twitter users shared misleading information and called it “Islamophobia”. Notably, the residents said they did not object to Muslims offering namaz but objected to the outsiders coming in to offer namaz. Maktoob Media’s journalist Meer Faisal shared a misleading tweet about the incident and wrote, “Members of a housing society in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, raised a commotion after it was discovered that some Muslims were praying in the building’s basement. Police have solved the majority community problem by taking down the tent that was built for prayer.” He skipped the information that outsiders were coming to offer prayers.

Members of a housing society in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, raised a commotion after it was discovered that some Muslims were praying in the building’s basement. Police have solved the majority community problem by taking down the tent that was built for prayer. pic.twitter.com/gmlgqvw0Df — Meer Faisal (@meerfaisal01) March 27, 2023

Pro-Khalistani propagandist founder of Poetic Justice Foundation Mo Dhaliwal said, “India’s apartheid won’t need barbed wire fences. They’ll get it done with “news” media and a radicalized populace.”

Pro-Khalistani Mo Dhaliwal targetted residents by calling them "radicalized".

Propaganda journalist Anna MM Vetticad also joined in and called the incident “sick”.

Anna called it "sick".

Actress and activist Swara Bhaskar who recently married SP leader Fahad Ahmed said, “The pettiness that we have to brandish proudly in the name of asserting our ‘majority’ status is just nauseating! Shame on these people…”

Swara Bhaskar called it nauseating.

Journalist Debasish Roy Chowdhury said, “These “protests” don’t even need paid Hindutva goons any longer, they now emerge organically from regular folks. We know how this ends, right?”

Debasish also targetted residents.

Hindustan Times’ Neha Yadav said, “how is taking down the tent built for praying a solution? Every time at their behest you cater to Islamophobes, you anyway end up questioning the constitutional framework of this country. Which law in this country provides that Muslims can’t pray?”

Neha called residents Islamophobes.

Twitter user Shuja said, “How dare Muslims pray peacefully in the corner without disturbing the peace and abusing other religions and damaging public property?”

Shuja posted a sarcastic tweet.

Columnist Harini called Hindus who objected to outsiders “Rakshasas and Asuras” for caring about their safety.

Harini called residents Asuras and Rakshasas.

Author Rana Safvi said, “why is namaz such a big problem? People who fasted the whole day just want to read taraweeh in peace. Reason its in groups is bec very people know the Quran by heart & in groups a hafiz recites one chapter daily.”

Rana targetted residents.

Dep Asia editor Rituparna Chatterjee called it Blatant Islamophobia.

Rituparna called it "Islamophobia".

Twitter user Hasshim Khan wrote, “Uttar Pradesh is becoming Hotspot for #Islamophobic incidents, Moradabad incidents is new still another news comes from greater Noida where fringe hindu elements stop Salah in private property and police is also helping majority hindu.”

Hasshim targetted UP.

Propaganda magazine Milli Gazette wrote, “So any tent erected for religious purpose in a residential society is now onwards illegal?”

Milli Gazette fueled propaganda.

OpIndia tried reaching out to Noida police but could not connect.