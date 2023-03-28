In a show of solidarity and support, Hindus in Brisbane took to the streets to stand in solidarity with the Laxmi Narayan temple that was recently attacked by Khalistani extremists. The rally, which was held on Sunday, 26 March, saw a large turnout of people from the Hindu community, who were outraged by the attack on their religious institution.

“Salute to the over 1000 Australian Hindus hailing from Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, New Delhi, Fiji, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab, Maharashtra, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh & elsewhere who participated in the Australian Hindus Harmony Rally in Brisbane on 26 March.” said the Australian Hindu Media.

The rally took place on the streets of Brisbane, with participants denouncing the attack on their temple. Most of the participants were dressed in traditional Hindu attire, and the atmosphere was one of unity and strength.

The attack on the temple took place earlier this month, and it was carried out by a group of Khalistani extremists who vandalized the temple and caused extensive damage to the property. The attack was condemned by various Hindu organizations, but the response of the law enforcement agencies was not up to the mark.

This rally by Hindus comes in wake of a number of attacks on Hindu temples in Australia. The issue was underscored by PM Modi as well during his conversation with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese.

Several reports appeared on social media showing Indian Australians who were carrying the Indian tricolour being attacked by Khalistanis with swords.

Indian flags fluttering at Khalistan Rally. pic.twitter.com/vdjBx3XVn5 — Australian Hindu Media (@austhindu) January 29, 2023

Recently the Indian Consulate in Brisbane, Australia, was also attacked by Khalistani extremists.

Within days of the Indian foreign minister’s high-profile visit to Australia, a video is goes viral on social media with the “Khalistan” Flag raised at Indian Consulate in Brisbane.#KhalistanReferendum #Khalistan pic.twitter.com/bj01EtY1LK — World Times (@WorldTimesWT) February 23, 2023

Attacks on Hindu Temples in Australia in recent times

BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in the Melbourne suburb of Mill Park was defaced with graffiti earlier in January 2023.

The ISKCON Hare Krishna Temple in Albert Park, which serves as the hub for Melbourne’s Bhakti Yoga Movement, was also defaced with anti-Hindu slogans the same month.

In the most recent incident, the Shree Laxmi Narayan Temple in Brisbane was vandalized at the beginning of March